ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

People line up to vote in Missoula for midterm election

By Hannah Hislop
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rcuZ_0j3hlu8o00

MISSOULA - Elections offices are preparing for their final few hours of open polls and then it's all hands on deck as counting gets underway.

Missoula County elections officials say they have seen a steady line at the Russell Street headquarters since about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

MTN News checked in with some voters to hear what they had to say about the midterm election.

“I think it's good to make your voices heard," one voter said.

“I'm looking forward to voting for people that I believe will actually try to work towards change," another voter told MTN News. "And I believe that they'll actually do what they're saying.”

“It's our civic duty regardless of who you vote for. You should just come out and vote you know, we get the freedom to do this," a third voter said. "Most other countries or a lot of other countries don't have.”

Missoula County has been counting the ballots since about 12 p.m. They say that about 64% of ballots had been returned as of 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

People can cast their votes until 8 p.m. Tuesday at a drop-off location or at the Missoula County Elections Center.

Drop boxes are available for voters at the Missoula County Elections Center, the Missoula County Fairgrounds (by the YMCA) and at the Grey Wolf Peak Casino in Evaro.

It is too late to mail in a ballot as postmarks are not accepted.

Find the nearest polling place to you at myvoterspagemt.com

Comments / 1

Related
Alt 95.7

Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville council member resigns

Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville Town Council member representing Ward 1, has resigned effective November 4th. Wolff told the Star that she had turned in her letter of resignation and expected it to be read into the record at the November 10th council meeting. Wolff cited health and personal issues as her...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
explorebigsky.com

University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week

Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanakaimin.com

UM president denies endorsing Senate candidate despite photo ad circulating online

A campaign text from Republican State Senate candidate Brad Tschida, which includes a photo of Tschida with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, is circulating on the internet. Although it does not explicitly say so in the text, people have interpreted the photo as Bodnar’s endorsement of Tschida in the Missoula Senate District 49 race.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy