Man took hostage in recent fatal shooting near Kipling Street

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the victim, who was pronounced dead near a shooting close to the 200 block of Kipling Street , was killed by his girlfriend's ex-husband.

Around 12:21 p.m. on Nov. 4, LVMPD officers were called in to investigate a complaint of gunfire inside a home in the 200 block of Kipling Street, which they quickly set up containment around as they arrived.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Detectives discovered that the victim had been shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband, Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez, 49.

Cabrera Hernandez also took his ex-adult wife's brother hostage, according to detectives prompting a response from SWAT.

Detectives were able to locate Cabrera Hernandez and the hostage at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road during the investigation. Cabrera Hernandez began driving away with the hostage as SWAT units arrived. SWAT stopped the car in a parking lot and blocked it by using more cars.

Per LVMPD, Officer Dewane Ferrin fired one round from his rifle at Cabrera Hernandez in the driver's seat while authorities attempted to free the captive from the car.

The hostage was unharmed when he was freed from the truck. Despite efforts to save his life, Cabrera Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.