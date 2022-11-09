ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man took hostage in recent fatal shooting near Kipling Street

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcxd4_0j3hlrUd00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the victim, who was pronounced dead near a shooting close to the 200 block of Kipling Street , was killed by his girlfriend's ex-husband.

Around 12:21 p.m. on Nov. 4, LVMPD officers were called in to investigate a complaint of gunfire inside a home in the 200 block of Kipling Street, which they quickly set up containment around as they arrived.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Detectives discovered that the victim had been shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband, Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez, 49.

Cabrera Hernandez also took his ex-adult wife's brother hostage, according to detectives prompting a response from SWAT.

Detectives were able to locate Cabrera Hernandez and the hostage at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road during the investigation. Cabrera Hernandez began driving away with the hostage as SWAT units arrived. SWAT stopped the car in a parking lot and blocked it by using more cars.

Per LVMPD, Officer Dewane Ferrin fired one round from his rifle at Cabrera Hernandez in the driver's seat while authorities attempted to free the captive from the car.

The hostage was unharmed when he was freed from the truck. Despite efforts to save his life, Cabrera Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Comments / 1

lilroses
5d ago

well at least this wasn't a young kid not knowing what he was doing. This man was mad at his ex, what a shame the other man lost his life.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy