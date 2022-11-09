ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

One person hospitalized after house fire in Kiel

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 2 days ago
One person was treated for possible smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital after a house fire in Kiel on Tuesday.

Around 2:06 p.m. the Kiel Fire Department responded to a house on Linden Street for a report of the back of a house on fire with three people and pets possibly still inside.

While responding, the department requested additional fire departments to the scene. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the house.

One person in the home was able to evacuate prior to the arrival of firefighters and confirmed they were the only one inside. Fire crews immediately began fire suppression and search efforts. During a primary search of the home, two pets were rescued by Kiel Fire personnel.

Kiel Fire and Rescue

The fire was knocked down in about ten minutes. Fire personnel remained on the scene for two and a half hours conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there was extensive damage to the home. There were no injuries to responders, but one person was treated for possible smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital by the Kiel Fire Department Ambulance.

The Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service were assisted on the scene by Elkhart Lake Fire, Glenbeulah Fire, Kiel Police Department, Kiel Utilities, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein First Responders, Plymouth Fire, St. Anna Fire, and St. Nazianz Fire.

