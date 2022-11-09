ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Insider: Jimmy Garoppolo 'has to be a live 49ers option for 2023'

There's yet another indication that Trey Lance isn't cemented as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers next September. For a mailbag posted on Monday, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami wrote that Jimmy Garoppolo "has to be a live 49ers option for 2023." Garoppolo agreed to stay with the Niners as a backup via a restructured deal this past summer and returned to the top of the depth chart after Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. As things stand today, Garoppolo can hit free agency after the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor Full Participants

The Indianapolis Colts are trending in the right direction, health-wise, for their matchup this Sunday with the Las Vegas Raiders. Six players — all considered starters at some point this year — were upgraded to full participation status, giving new interim head coach Jeff Saturday added firepower for his coaching debut.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

Charlotte's offensive struggles are becoming very problematic, especially when the defense is so inconsistent. I haven't seen anything from the Hornets over this losing skid that leads me to believe they can get over the hump and win a game on the back end of a back-to-back. Heat win this one easily.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Abram Wears Right Shoes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When you have a lot of shoes, chances are you have the right pair for every occasion. So it is for new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram. Once upon a time, Abram had about 700 pair of shoes. With a Nike sponsorship, he’s “slimmed up a little bit” by banishing some other brands from his collection. Still, he has a lot of shoes. When the Packers claimed him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, he had about an hour-and-a-half to catch his flight to Green Bay. So, he packed a bag and grabbed the appropriate pair of sneakers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Halfway Into the 2022 Season, the Vikings Have All But Clinched the NFC North

We've reached the NFL's midway point — nine weeks into an 18-week schedule — and the Minnesota Vikings have basically wrapped up the NFC North. Wait, what?. That's right. The Vikings, who went 15-18 over the past two seasons and haven't won the division since 2017, have gotten off to an incredible 7-1 start under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, winning six games in a row by one score.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
TAMPA, FL

