Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Tri-City Herald
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
49ers use bye week to get healthy for 2nd half of season
When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Yardbarker
Insider: Jimmy Garoppolo 'has to be a live 49ers option for 2023'
There's yet another indication that Trey Lance isn't cemented as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers next September. For a mailbag posted on Monday, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami wrote that Jimmy Garoppolo "has to be a live 49ers option for 2023." Garoppolo agreed to stay with the Niners as a backup via a restructured deal this past summer and returned to the top of the depth chart after Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. As things stand today, Garoppolo can hit free agency after the campaign.
Tri-City Herald
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
NBC Bay Area
49ers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football: How to Watch and What to Know
The San Francisco 49ers will be back under the lights of Sunday Night Football this weekend when they square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. You can catch all the action right here on NBC Bay Area!. How to watch 49ers vs. Chargers on...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor Full Participants
The Indianapolis Colts are trending in the right direction, health-wise, for their matchup this Sunday with the Las Vegas Raiders. Six players — all considered starters at some point this year — were upgraded to full participation status, giving new interim head coach Jeff Saturday added firepower for his coaching debut.
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
Tri-City Herald
Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat
Charlotte's offensive struggles are becoming very problematic, especially when the defense is so inconsistent. I haven't seen anything from the Hornets over this losing skid that leads me to believe they can get over the hump and win a game on the back end of a back-to-back. Heat win this one easily.
Tri-City Herald
Abram Wears Right Shoes to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When you have a lot of shoes, chances are you have the right pair for every occasion. So it is for new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram. Once upon a time, Abram had about 700 pair of shoes. With a Nike sponsorship, he’s “slimmed up a little bit” by banishing some other brands from his collection. Still, he has a lot of shoes. When the Packers claimed him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, he had about an hour-and-a-half to catch his flight to Green Bay. So, he packed a bag and grabbed the appropriate pair of sneakers.
Tri-City Herald
Halfway Into the 2022 Season, the Vikings Have All But Clinched the NFC North
We've reached the NFL's midway point — nine weeks into an 18-week schedule — and the Minnesota Vikings have basically wrapped up the NFC North. Wait, what?. That's right. The Vikings, who went 15-18 over the past two seasons and haven't won the division since 2017, have gotten off to an incredible 7-1 start under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, winning six games in a row by one score.
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, Injury Update, Stopping Chubb, and More
Austin Jackson's long road back from took a positive step when he returned to practice Thursday, though it's unknown when he'll be ready for game action and where he'll line up when that happens. "I’m really excited to be back out there doing my job," Jackson said after practice Thursday....
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
Tri-City Herald
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
Tariq Woolen’s early NFL career really is mirroring the start of Richard Sherman’s. Like he’s wearing Seattle number 25 and it’s 2011, opponents are avoiding Woolen’s side of the field, refusing to challenge him. Woolen has been a Seahawk for all of nine games. Two...
