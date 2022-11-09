GREEN BAY, Wis. – When you have a lot of shoes, chances are you have the right pair for every occasion. So it is for new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram. Once upon a time, Abram had about 700 pair of shoes. With a Nike sponsorship, he’s “slimmed up a little bit” by banishing some other brands from his collection. Still, he has a lot of shoes. When the Packers claimed him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, he had about an hour-and-a-half to catch his flight to Green Bay. So, he packed a bag and grabbed the appropriate pair of sneakers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO