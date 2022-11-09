Read full article on original website
Don't Say That!
2d ago
Not without working with other Counties and sharing information to keep the large amounts of drug trafficking out of the county......No secret Neighboring Johnston county is full of corruption and good ole boy politics , that the heavy traffickers go untouched.....They flood wake county with ease.... Other counties are heavily involved too.....Not to mention a few not so honest deputies on wake who look the other way.......It's easy to arrest those who are obvious, ....Meanwhile the bikers operate without any consequences......You know who they are........
Reply(5)
5
Related
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
WRAL
Police chief, K-9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — A small North Carolina town has lost half its police force after placing the police chief and an officer on paid leave pending an internal investigation. With two of the town's four police officers out, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office are now covering patrol shifts in the town of Bailey.
cbs17
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force and an internal investigation is underway, according to the Town Administrator. On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan...
Wake County Sheriff-elect Willie Rowe outlines top priorities in new role
Wake County Sheriff-elect Willie Rowe laid out his key priorities and at the top of his list is addressing staffing within the sheriff's office.
Beware of this jury duty scam costing Wake County victims thousands of dollars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County judge is issuing a warning about a jury duty scam, which tricks North Carolinians out of thousands of dollars. Ned Mangum, Wake County's Chief District Court Judge, explained the scam to WRAL's 5 On Your Side – so you won't fall for it.
WITN
Gun taken from student on Edgecombe Co. high school campus, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gun was taken from a student on their high school campus on Wednesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Richard Johnson, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with gun on educational property and has been given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
cbs17
Student arrested for bringing gun to Edgecombe County high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday for bringing a gun to his high school. A tip led school administrators and Southwest Edgecombe County High School resource officer to the discovery of the gun, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Richard Jamal...
jocoreport.com
Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
Man jailed, woman hospitalized after fight that neighbors say ended with both going off blacony
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said. Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a...
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
WITN
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
cbs17
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
Autopsy sheds light on death of 21-year-old shot on NC greenway trail
A 21-year-old was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway trail on Sept. 29 and ever since, questions have remained as to how the man died.
WRAL
Durham woman linked to scheme involving synthetic marijuana that's killed inmates across US
DURHAM, N.C. — A synthetic marijuana drug is linked to prison deaths nationwide. This week, we’re learning a woman in Durham is accused of operating a scheme, sending the same drug to inmates around the country. Many people have died nationwide from a synthetic marijuana drug known as...
Rowe turns back Harrison to win term as Wake County sheriff
Willie Rowe, a 28-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, won the race for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating former Sheriff Donnie Harrison.
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
WRAL
Parents questioning whether sending children to school is safe as reports of gun on campus increase
Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses....
cbs17
Shooter suspected of killing Raleigh woman, named ‘Tadpole,’ sought by police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of...
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man arrested, North Carolina police say
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
Comments / 10