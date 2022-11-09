ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Evening” game were:

1-0-8-8, FIREBALL: 6

(one, zero, eight, eight; FIREBALL: six)

