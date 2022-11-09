‘We have won.’ Jeff Jackson declares victory in 14th Congressional District

State Sen. Jeff Jackson and his family greet guests at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. in Charlotte on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. ‘We have won.’ Jackson declares victory in 14th Congressional District Khadejeh Nikouyeh knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Democrat Jeff Jackson declared victory Tuesday night in the 14th Congressional District.

At 9:22 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Jackson over Republican Pat Harrigan. According to unofficial results from the North Carolina Board of Elections at 11:50 p.m., Jackson had 57.47% of the vote, with 99% of the precincts reported.

Earlier in the night, at a campaign gathering in Charlotte, Jackson said: “Right now there are hundreds of elections across the state where votes are being counted and races are not determined.

“But in our race we know the outcome. And it’s the honor of a lifetime to tell you we have won.”

A spokesperson for Harrigan told The Charlotte Observer the candidate was not available for an interview after Jackson’s victory speech.

The AP named incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Alma Adams the winner in the 12th Congressional District race at 8:30 p.m. over Republican challenger Tyler Lee. According to unofficial results at 11:50 p.m., Adams had 62.58% to Lee’s 37.42%.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson congratulated Adams, calling her a steadfast champion for North Carolinians in District 12 who has worked to expand health care and secure funding for HBCU’s.

“With her depth of knowledge and experience, North Carolina is lucky to have her advocating for our best interests in Washington,” Richardson said in a statement.

In the 10th Congressional District, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry was cruising to victory and the Associated Press called his race early. With a majority of precincts reporting at 10 p.m., McHenry held 72.74% of the vote.

In the 8th, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop’s lead grew over Democrat Scott Huffman. By 9 p.m., Bishop tweeted: “We won! Thank you to the amazing people of NC-08.” With the majority of precincts reporting late Tuesday, Bishop was shown with around 70% of the vote.

Jeff Jackson vs. Pat Harrigan

Jackson, a major in the National Guard, is currently serving his fourth term in the state Senate, where he represents a district covering parts of southern and eastern Mecklenburg County. He has campaigned on issues such as gerrymandering and criminal justice reform. He also supports codifying abortion rights jeopardized by the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Harrigan, a U.S. Army Green Beret veteran, focused his campaign on national security, crime, inflation and immigration. The businessman owns a firearms contract-manufacturing company in North Carolina. He has also campaigned on balancing the federal budget.

Both military veterans served in Afghanistan.

NC 14th Congressional District

District 14 is the state’s newest congressional district and covers south and west Charlotte, as well as the eastern part of Gaston County. North Carolina was given an extra congressional seat through redistricting after the 2020 census showed a population boom.

The race for the new district grew increasingly contentious as the election neared.

Without providing evidence, Harrigan accused his Democratic opponent of language and actions that led to a shooting at his parent’s home in October while his kids were there. Jackson condemned the violence.

The home was several miles from a house owned by Harrigan pictured in a Jackson campaign TV ad, which has since been pulled.

The candidates have also traded barbs over Harrigan’s gun sales following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

NC 12th Congressional District

Adams has represented the 12th since 2014 and is known for her work on HBCUs and Black maternal health. Her campaign has focused on what she calls the “Four H’s”: hunger, health, higher education and health care.

Lee is a first time candidate with experience in real estate, according to his campaign website. He has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, and lists immigration and inflation among his top issues.

Locally, he has received condemnation from members of both political parties after issuing a call to action against a Charlotte Drag Queen Story Hour.

The 12th District includes most eastern and northern Mecklenburg County, as well as Concord, Kannapolis and Harrisburg.

NC 10th Congressional District

The 10th district includes Hickory, Shelby, Statesville and Mooresville. McHenry was first elected to Congress in 2005.

NC 8th Congressional District

The district ranges from Salisbury to Rockingham. Incumbent Congressman Bishop currently serves in the 9th Congressional District and was first elected to the U.S. House in a 2019 special election. He previously served in the N.C. Senate.