Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.
Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
Here are the Key Points Texas Governor Abbott Said as He Won a Third Term
After Governor Greg Abbott won a third term in office against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, Abbott already laid out his next steps. These are some areas the governor plans to address.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Click2Houston.com
FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will determine who will lead Texas. Voters cast their votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices on Nov. 8. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats were also up...
Abbott says he ran to keep ‘Texas, Texas’; Beto hints this may be farewell
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent. NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor. […]
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
GOP makes history in South Texas congressional race, despite other losses
While a "red wave" in South Texas wasn't as big as the GOP was hoping for, Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz still made history becoming the first Republican to represent Texas' 15th Congressional District.
fox4news.com
Balance of Power in Texas: Republicans retain control of Texas Legislature
DALLAS - Republicans will retain control of the Texas House with a slightly increased majority. The party will likely control 86 seats when the Texas Legislature begins in January. That’s a net gain of one seat from the last legislative session. Democrat Mihaela Plesa narrowly won the race for...
fox4news.com
2022 Texas Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results
As the votes are counted in Texas for the 2022 General Election, you can watch the process as it happens live. As part of Texas law any "county with a population over 100,000 must establish a video recording system that captures all areas containing voted ballots." The recorded areas must...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
tpr.org
What are the results of the 2022 midterms, and what do they mean for Texas going forward?
WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The midterm elections centered around abortion, school safety, and immigration. Many experts highlighted the importance of the Latino vote in this election, as they are the largest minority group in the south. However, early vote turnout was low across the state of Texas. Many...
fox4news.com
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor
After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor
Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
fox4news.com
How to report election issues and rules to follow at the polls
It is Election Day and as people across the country head to the polls there are a few things you should know. If you run into any issues at the polls you should talk to poll workers at your voting location. You can also call the Secretary of State's office...
fox4news.com
Regulators reveal study on ideas to make Texas power grid more reliable
AUSTIN, Texas - State regulators revealed a months-long study on ideas to make the power grid more reliable. That study notes there is "significant risk" with a plan public utility commissioners have discussed moving forward with. State leaders signaled which plan they would like to move forward with. The public...
Comments / 0