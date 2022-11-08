Read full article on original website
Related
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
WWE Hall Of Famer Is “Walking Heat”
A wrestling veteran thinks one WWE Hall of Famer will have no trouble in his new role in the company due to them being “walking heat.”. JBL has returned to WWE screens in recent weeks as the manager of Baron Corbin on Raw. Since the former WWE Champion paired up with Corbin, the star has picked up wins over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano.
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
Forgotten WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown As Return Rumours Intensify
A WWE Superstar who has not competed on television since April was backstage at SmackDown with the expectation that they will soon return to the screen. Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since April 2022 when he appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale prior to WrestleMania 38.
AEW Star “Frustrated” The Pizza Guy Got On TV
The “Pizza Guy” Luigi Primo appearing on AEW TV has led to some frustrations for a wrestler who doesn’t get very much time. Anthony Ogogo is an AEW wrestler who has had a big-time feud with Cody Rhodes leading to a match at Double or Nothing 2021, which was won by Cody. Other than that, he hasn’t made much of an impact in his AEW career. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Agogo won a bronze medal in boxing in the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Former WWE Star Says Relationship With Bret Hart Stopped His Push
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks his push in the company was put on hold after the Montreal Screwjob due to his friendship with Bret Hart. Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful run in WWE during the Attitude Era winning the Intercontinental Title as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 1998 King of the Ring. But many fans believe the crossover MMA star could have achieved even more.
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Explain Why They Returned To WWE
The Good Brothers duo consisting Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows have opened up about why they chose to return to WWE. Former WWE Tag team Champions Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned after two years away when they came to the aid of AJ Syles on the October 10th episode of Raw. That would lead to The OC facing off against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel, which led to The Judgment Day group picking up the win thanks to Rhea Ripley interfering.
GUNTHER Explains Why He Wasn’t Sad About NXT UK Ending
GUNTHER wasn’t sad about NXT UK ending at all. As World Wrestling Entertainment‘s Survivor Series Premium Live Event approaches closer, current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER appeared on Steve Fall’s “Ten Count” YouTube channel for an interview. GUNTHER would speak about a multitude of topics, including...
Ric Flair Has Two Choices For Best Three-Match Wrestlers Ever
Ever since World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which featured the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul as the main event, the professional wrestling community has been on a buzz, including the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Before the...
Matt Cardona Shares His Favourite WWE Memory, Hails Former WWE Star As A ‘Locker Room Legend’.
The WWE Locker Room is home to some of wrestling’s most iconic stories from human waste in handbags to Mario Cart Parties and everything in-between. However, Matt Cardona has praised a former WWE star for being an absolute ‘locker room legend’ whilst sharing his favourite locker room memory from his time with the WWE.
Top AEW Team Potentially Adopting ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ As New Entrance Theme
A major tag team in AEW is said to be debuting a new entrance theme, that being Kansas’ Carry On Wayward Son. Having been absent from All Elite Wrestling since All Out, The Young Bucks – as well as their Elite partner Kenny Omega – are seemingly on their way back to the Tony Khan-helmed organisation. The latest teaser video hyping their return teased that they’d be appearing at Full Gear on November 19, perhaps challenging Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships.
Braun Strowman Has Backstage Heat After Social Media Comments
On World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Television, we’ve seen the “Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman have several feuds, with the latest being against the “Nigerian Giant” Omos. However, it appears that Strowman has heat in real life, and it’s happening backstage with other talent.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/11: Austin Theory Fails Cash In On WWE Raw, Saraya AEW Match Announced, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday looking at the sky for Iranian airplanes, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to avoid 800 political ads and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of the Top Ten Wrestling...
CM Punk Appears On First Broadcasted Show Since AEW All Out
For the first time since AEW All Out, CM Punk has made a public appearance, returning to his broadcasting role with the Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Though he lifted the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley on the pay-per-view itself, CM Punk was a trending topic coming away from AEW All Out for all the wrong reasons. Involved in a backstage scuffle following comments he made during the post-show media scrum, ‘The Best in the World’ was left suspended and stripped of AEW’s top prize. He’s remained absent ever since.
Saraya Reveals WWE Star She Text First After Being Cleared
Saraya has revealed she is cleared to wrestle once again and named the WWE Superstar that was the first one to find out about her in-ring status. On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Divas Champion answered questions about her medical status once and for all. Saraya said that unfortunately for Britt Baker, she is 100% cleared and wants to take on the former AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear on November 19th.
Eight Wrestlers Revealed For WWE “Smackdown World Cup” Tournament (SPOILER)
The WWE World Cup tournament kicks off on the November 11th edition of Smackdown with eight men taking part in the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament. The reason that WWE is doing a World Cup...
Bray Wyatt’s First Opponent Teased On SmackDown
Following the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, it looks like he has found his first opponent after a run-in on Friday Night SmackDown. On SmackDown in Indianapolis, the WWE World Cup kicked off – just a matter of days before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Two first-round matches took place on the show with Santos Escobar overcoming Shinsuke Nakamura while Braun Strowman advanced at the expense of Jinder Mahal.
Corey Graves Supports Braun Strowman: “This Game Is About Self Promotion”
The Crown Jewel match between Braun Strowman and Omos led to Strowman making some interesting comments that were supported by WWE’s Corey Graves. At WWE Crown Jewel, the 6’8” and 335-pound Braun Strowman faced off against Omos, who stands at 7’3” and 416 pounds. It was a matchup between two of the biggest wrestlers in WWE history with Strowman having to look up to face off against Omos.
Michael Cole Says He Wasn’t Worried About Attack Reports Leading Up To Crown Jewel
Michael Cole has commented on why he wasn’t worried about reports of a threat in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE’s Crown Jewel event. The WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event took place on November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul. Reigns went on to have a spectacular match with Logan, who was in just his third WWE match and had the support of his brother Jake, who took out The Usos during the match. In the end, Reigns found a way to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to continue his dominant reign which is now over 800 days.
