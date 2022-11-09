ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

9-2-5-8-0

(nine, two, five, eight, zero)

