ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Graham backs calls for delay in Senate leadership election

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans should delay leadership elections set for Wednesday, joining other GOP lawmakers pushing for a pause at least until the Georgia Senate race is decided. “In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we...
ARIZONA STATE
click orlando

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas – A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
click orlando

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in...
WASHINGTON STATE
click orlando

Feds push back in legal fight over Florida prescription drug importation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Biden administration this week asked a judge to reject allegations that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has “dragged its feet” on a Florida proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada and has not properly complied with a public-records request. U.S. Department of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy