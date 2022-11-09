Read full article on original website
Graham backs calls for delay in Senate leadership election
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans should delay leadership elections set for Wednesday, joining other GOP lawmakers pushing for a pause at least until the Georgia Senate race is decided. “In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas – A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Republican Chavez-DeRemer defeats progressive who took down Biden-backed Oregon Democrat
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is projected to have won the race to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Tuesday, beating progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The Associated Press called the race Sunday afternoon, making Chavez-DeRemer the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon. The seat is also another crucial pickup for Republicans as they...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in...
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
U.S. to sanction military procurement network aiding Russia, Yellen says
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
Feds push back in legal fight over Florida prescription drug importation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Biden administration this week asked a judge to reject allegations that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has “dragged its feet” on a Florida proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada and has not properly complied with a public-records request. U.S. Department of...
