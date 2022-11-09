ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

6-7-5-8, FB: 4

(six, seven, five, eight; FB: four)

