Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

9-5-6, FB: 4

(nine, five, six; FB: four)

