The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Gives Personal Update Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 got off to a little awkward star for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are currently amid getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater admitted she surrounded herself with friends who support her.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Chanel West Coast Reveals Her Baby's Name
Chanel West Coast is sharing more details about her newborn. During an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel opened up about her birthing experience. Additionally, she also shared the name of her baby girl. Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on Wednesday. While chatting with Us Weekly,...
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama
While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
90 Day Fiance fans are in shock as Elicia Clegg poses with Kody Brown
Sister Wives cast member Kody Brown, who is in a polyamorous relationship with three wives, was seen taking a selfie with 90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg, and fans cannot believe the two even know each other personally. It was Thursday October 13th when Elicia posted a photo of her...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown and Janelle Brown Broke 1 of Their Own Rules During Their Courtship
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown met each other through Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, but their early courtship might not have followed all of the family's religious rules.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Claims Christine Treated Robyn ‘Like Dirt Since the Very Beginning’
In a preview for 'Sister Wives,' Kody Brown accuses Christine of treating his alleged 'favorite wife' Robyn 'like dirt since the beginning.' Is that the 'knife' in Kody's kidneys?
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced Logan and Michelle’s Wedding Gives Away Information About Kody and Janelle’s Marriage
Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage might be over. At least, 'Sister Wives' fans think pictures from a wedding hint at the end of an era.
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
Calling Her Out! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Says Christine’s Timeline of Kody Drama Is a ‘Lie’
Drama, drama, drama! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown challenged Christine Brown’s timeline of her rift with family patriarch Kody Brown during a family discussion in a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 6, 2022, episode. “I cannot figure out why I am so angry,” Kody, 53, told Christine, 50,...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Refuses To Spend More Than ‘2 or 3 Days’ Away From Robyn’s Kids
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is upset with Kody's rule that he can't be away from Robyn's children for more than a few days at a time. And her marriage to Kody is seriously suffering because of favoritism.
Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'
On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy" Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Sweetest Family Photos With Her and Husband Kody Brown’s 6 Children
Proud parents! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown. “Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his...
Chanel West Coast's Big Baby News Has 'Ridiculousness' Fans Elated
Chanel West Coast announced Nov. 4 on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, had officially welcomed their baby girl after "a few complications." Chanel, 34, revealed that even though she had to undergo a cesarean section in labor, Chanel and her boyfriend were thrilled to be parents. In June, the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle
Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.
‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Claims He ‘Never Said’ His Sons Would ‘Inherit’ the Farm
Tensions building. Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and son Zach Roloff’s ongoing feud over the sale of Roloff Farms rages on as the premiere of season 24 inches closer. “The farm’s officially on the market,” Matt, 61, said during a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, which...
