ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chanel West Coast Reveals Her Baby's Name

Chanel West Coast is sharing more details about her newborn. During an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel opened up about her birthing experience. Additionally, she also shared the name of her baby girl. Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on Wednesday. While chatting with Us Weekly,...
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
NEVADA STATE
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fans are in shock as Elicia Clegg poses with Kody Brown

Sister Wives cast member Kody Brown, who is in a polyamorous relationship with three wives, was seen taking a selfie with 90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg, and fans cannot believe the two even know each other personally. It was Thursday October 13th when Elicia posted a photo of her...
People

Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'

On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy" Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Chanel West Coast's Big Baby News Has 'Ridiculousness' Fans Elated

Chanel West Coast announced Nov. 4 on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, had officially welcomed their baby girl after "a few complications." Chanel, 34, revealed that even though she had to undergo a cesarean section in labor, Chanel and her boyfriend were thrilled to be parents. In June, the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
RadarOnline

Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle

Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy