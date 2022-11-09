ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement

LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Dodger News: LA Declines Justin Turner’s Option for the 2023 Season

The Dodgers have declined Justin Turner's $16 million club option for the 2023 season. Turner, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014, is now officially a free agent. He may still very well sign back with the Dodgers, but he will at least have the opportunity to gauge the market and speak with other teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
CHARLOTTE, NC

