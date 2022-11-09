Read full article on original website
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
Former Lakers center says LeBron James won’t be allowed to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as all-time leading scorer
Though the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 NBA season, LeBron James is still careening toward league history. As it stands, James is just 1,106 points away from tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored by a single player in league history.
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement
LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade
NBA insider proposes huge blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers
The veteran guard finished the game with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Teammates, Friends and Coaches: Mike Woodson and Reggie Theus Meet Again
BLOOMINGTON Ind. – Reggie Theus wears many hats at Bethune-Cookman University, a small historically black college in Daytona Beach, Fla. As the athletic director, he builds the schedule, then he builds the game plan as the head men’s basketball coach. Theus, a former NBA All-Star, believes in playing...
Tri-City Herald
Dodger News: LA Declines Justin Turner’s Option for the 2023 Season
The Dodgers have declined Justin Turner's $16 million club option for the 2023 season. Turner, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014, is now officially a free agent. He may still very well sign back with the Dodgers, but he will at least have the opportunity to gauge the market and speak with other teams.
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
‘It’s hard to watch’: LeBron James’ ex-teammate KCP sounds off on dire Lakers situation
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2018 to 2021, admitted he sometimes finds it hard to watch the Purple and Gold play this 2022-23 season. The Lakers have struggled in their first 10 games of the season. After a 0-5 start, they won...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Does Not Receive Qualifying Offer From LA
The Dodgers have elected not to give Clayton Kershaw the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season. Like last year, the team has opted to give Kershaw the time and space needed to make a decision on his future, and not rush him with the qualifying offer. This does...
Tri-City Herald
Can’t Stop The Bleeding: Doncic’s Struggles Continue in Mavs’ Loss to Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks (6-5) hadn't lost consecutive games all season until they fell to the shorthanded Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena on Thursday night, 113-105. Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic the night before, the Mavs came out on fire from deep and led 34-28...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Confident Despite Recent Defeats
Can the Lakers turn this ship around before it runs aground?
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Flip-Flops When Asked How L.A. Can Improve
The Lakers big man has been doing a little mind-changing.
Nick Young says LeBron James is shooting too much: ‘Let [Anthony Davis] be MVP’
Despite their best efforts, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been unable to help the Los Angeles Lakers string together many wins so far in the 2022-23 season. Los Angeles currently sports a 2-8 record and sits in 14th place in the Western Conference. While Davis has improved marginally from...
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
Brian Windhorst has speculated that Lakers' owners, the Buss family, might consider selling a part of the team in the future.
