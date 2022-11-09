Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"
LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
Popculture
Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.
Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch won't return to NBC golf broadcasts in 2023 as network looks to 'refresh' its team
It’s the end of an era for NBC and Golf Channel. Golfweek has confirmed that both Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch won’t be returning to broadcasts in 2023. The network told Maltbie and Koch the decision was made to “refresh” the team for the future. “Roger...
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday
Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
Photos: Roger Maltbie's career in golf, from 5-time PGA Tour winner to NBC on-course reporter
Born in Modesto, California, and raised in San Jose, Roger Maltbie has spent more time than most on golf courses. After attending and competing for both San Jose City College and San Jose State University, Maltbie joined the PGA Tour in 1974 and was a member from 1975-1996, where he won five events, first in 1975 at the Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open and last at the NEC World Series of Golf. His biggest victory came in 1976, when he won the first-ever Memorial Tournament via a playoff with Hale Irwin.
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
GolfWRX
KBS launches new “Tour 2.0” prototype iron shafts on the PGA Tour (Q&A with designer Kim Braly)
On Wednesday at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, GolfWRX caught up with Kim Braly, Director of R&D for KBS Golf Shafts, to learn about the new KBS Tour “prototype” steel iron shafts that we spotted this week at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. Here’s what Braly...
golfmagic.com
The Match: Everything you need to know about Woods & McIlroy vs Spieth & Thomas
Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouthwatering edition of The Match in December when four major champions tee it up in a pairs showdown. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have been instrumental in the PGA Tour's response to the LIV Golf Tour, will take on the common Ryder Cup partnership of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
GolfWRX
Tiger beats Rory McIlroy to win Player Impact Program top prize
For the second consecutive year, Tiger Woods has won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, as first reported by Associated Press. The award was created to reward players who generate interest and increase engagement for the PGA Tour on social media. It also seems to be a way for the tour to create monetary incentive for the top players in the game to stick around.
Tri-City Herald
NBC Sports
Tiger Woods partnering with Rory McIlroy for The Match in primetime
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course. The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.
Tri-City Herald
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Changes to rules of golf | The Match finalized | Houston Open photos
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as the PGA Tour heads to Houston. Via the USGA…“The USGA and The R&A have unveiled a regular update to the Rules of Golf as they continue to make the Rules easier to understand and apply. The new Rules will go into effect on January 1, 2023.”
Tri-City Herald
ESPN
Tiger Woods returns to The Match (and more?), PGA Tour and LPGA Tour close out 2022
There are only two official events left on both the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour in the 2022 calendar year. After playing in the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week, the PGA Tour closes the year at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort on Saint Simons Island, Georgia, on Nov. 17-20.
ESPN
Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf for the first time in nearly five months when he tees it up in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Dec. 1-4, he announced on his Twitter account Wednesday. Woods, 46, hasn't played since missing the cut at the 150th Open...
