ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"

LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
Popculture

Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday

Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Roger Maltbie's career in golf, from 5-time PGA Tour winner to NBC on-course reporter

Born in Modesto, California, and raised in San Jose, Roger Maltbie has spent more time than most on golf courses. After attending and competing for both San Jose City College and San Jose State University, Maltbie joined the PGA Tour in 1974 and was a member from 1975-1996, where he won five events, first in 1975 at the Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open and last at the NEC World Series of Golf. His biggest victory came in 1976, when he won the first-ever Memorial Tournament via a playoff with Hale Irwin.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Spun

2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out

NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
GolfWRX

Tiger beats Rory McIlroy to win Player Impact Program top prize

For the second consecutive year, Tiger Woods has won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, as first reported by Associated Press. The award was created to reward players who generate interest and increase engagement for the PGA Tour on social media. It also seems to be a way for the tour to create monetary incentive for the top players in the game to stick around.
NBC Sports

Tiger Woods partnering with Rory McIlroy for The Match in primetime

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course. The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.
BELLEAIR, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers’ LeBron James Dealing With Hip Abductor Strain

A day after LeBron James left Wednesday night’s loss to the Clippers with a leg injury, Lakers coach Darvin Ham provided an update on when the star forward could return to the lineup. An MRI revealed that James has a strained left abductor, and is considered day-to-day for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy