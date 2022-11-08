Read full article on original website
SmackDown To Feature Returning Ex-WWE Champion
A former WWE Champion will make their return to SmackDown after being written off the show for several weeks with an apparent injury. The October 21st edition of WWE SmackDown featured a first-time-ever outing between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, a match won by the latter, albeit with the assistance of Sami Zayn. ‘The Celtic Warrior’ was subsequently left beaten and battered after a steel chair-aided assault from The Bloodline.
WWE Hall Of Famer Is Highest Earning Sports Star On Cameo
One WWE Hall of Famer is not only Cameo’s highest earning pro wrestler, but the site’s highest earning athlete overall!. The advent of popular website Cameo has given fans the opportunity to hear directly from their favorite performers, paying a fee to receive personalized video messages. The site has become an important source of extra income for public figures of all types, and in some cases, the earnings are significant.
Former WWE Star Offers Explanation Behind Interesting Podcast Video
A former WWE superstar had some explaining to do after an interesting video aired from his podcast. Rene Dupree will forever be known as one of the youngest wrestlers to ever sign with WWE because he started at 18 years old in 2002. Within a year, he was on television as part of the La Resistance tag team with Sylvain Grenier.
Released WWE Star Says Triple H Is “A Genius”
Someone who was fired from WWE still has nice things to say about Triple H. CJ “Lana” Perry, the wife of Miro/Rusev, was released in June 2021 amidst many ‘budget cuts’ the company underwent at the time. Perry spent most of her time in WWE as...
Renee Paquette On MJF’s Impression Of Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette made her opinion known on MJF impersonating her husband Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Full Gear!. On the October 26th episode of AEW Dynamite, newly-signed broadcaster Renee Paquette was tasked with interviewing Maxwell Jacob Friedman ahead of his upcoming AEW World Championship match with her husband Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. During the interview, MJF broke into a hilarious impression of Moxley, impersonating both his mannerisms and speech patterns before calling his future opponent “mid” and taking William Regal to task for his comments about the young star.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
Top AEW Team Potentially Adopting ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ As New Entrance Theme
A major tag team in AEW is said to be debuting a new entrance theme, that being Kansas’ Carry On Wayward Son. Having been absent from All Elite Wrestling since All Out, The Young Bucks – as well as their Elite partner Kenny Omega – are seemingly on their way back to the Tony Khan-helmed organisation. The latest teaser video hyping their return teased that they’d be appearing at Full Gear on November 19, perhaps challenging Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships.
Saraya Reveals WWE Star She Text First After Being Cleared
Saraya has revealed she is cleared to wrestle once again and named the WWE Superstar that was the first one to find out about her in-ring status. On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Divas Champion answered questions about her medical status once and for all. Saraya said that unfortunately for Britt Baker, she is 100% cleared and wants to take on the former AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear on November 19th.
Michael Cole On WWE After Vince McMahon: “Everything Has Been Great”
Michael Cole has revealed how he feels about working in WWE without Vince McMahon running the show. One of the biggest news stories of 2022 came in the summer when there were reports that former WWE Chairman (for 40 years!) Vince McMahon paid a former employee “hush money” to keep a sexual relationship private. Vince made it seem like everything was okay after initial reports, but then a few weeks later on July 22nd, Vince announced that he was retired.
Braun Strowman Has Backstage Heat After Social Media Comments
On World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Television, we’ve seen the “Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman have several feuds, with the latest being against the “Nigerian Giant” Omos. However, it appears that Strowman has heat in real life, and it’s happening backstage with other talent.
Ex-IC Champion Says “Trust Was Kinda Broken” In WWE
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock has talked about why he left the company when he did while explaining that he felt like the trust was broken. Ken Shamrock is one of the most well-known fighters from the early days of the UFC in the 1990s. In 1997, he made his WWE debut as the referee of the WrestleMania 13 classic between Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. After that, Shamrock became a regular part of the WWE roster until late 1999.
Former AEW Star Reveals An Injury Cost Them A Role In Power Rangers Movie
One former AEW star was set for a role in an upcoming Power Rangers movie before an injury brought the opportunity to a halt!. Back in November of 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set for a role in an upcoming Power Rangers movie called Legend of the White Dragon. The film, which is still in production, is being produced by the independent company Bat in the Sun, will feature the return of Jason David Frank as Tommy as well as multiple other former stars of the franchise.
AEW Star Says They Have Less Than A Year On Their Contract
An AEW star has revealed that their current contract with the company has less than a year to run as they look to get back in the ring after surgery. Dustin Rhodes has been a fixture in AEW since the company started in early 2019. The Natural had the company’s first five-star rated match when he faced his brother Cody at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that year.
Ronda Rousey On Women’s Wrestling – “It’s Us Versus The Men”
Ronda Rousey is on top of the women’s division as the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, but she’s got even bigger plans. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has gone through a load of changes, but talent within the company always remains a constant, whether with the men or women.
Will Ospreay About To Break Historic Wrestling “Star Ratings” Record
Will Ospreay will soon be considered the absolute best pro wrestler in modern times…if you take Dave Meltzer’s opinion as fact, that is. Ospreay has long been considered one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, if not the best. And the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has been one of his biggest fans.
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Will Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW will be represented at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome in 2023 as a pair of former AEW Tag Team Champions will appear on the show. The working relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling looks set to continue into the new year with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.
Ex-AEW Star Claims Thunder Rosa Legitimately Punched Her During A Match
A former AEW star claims that Thunder Rosa came at her with live rounds during a match between the two on Dynamite back in 2020. The issues between Ivelisse and Thunder Rosa stretch back further than Ivelisse’s short time in AEW which came to an end in early 2021.
Saraya Shares Doctor’s Note Clearing Return To The Ring, Explains Process (PHOTO)
Saraya revealed to the world that she is able to wrestle again after sharing the wonderful news on AEW Dynamite and she posted her doctor’s note too!. The ongoing issues between Saraya and former AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. led to the two women being part of an in-ring promo segment on the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite. After Baker informed Saraya that AEW was the place that Britt built, Saraya fired back talking about her history in the pro wrestling business.
WarGames Matches Will Be Regularly Featured On WWE Main Roster
The WarGames match will be part of WWE Survivor Series with the company planning to make it a regular feature on the main roster shows moving forward. On September 19th, WWE announced that WarGames matches would happen at this year’s Survivor Series event in Boston on November 26th. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H made it clear that the match would be based on storylines, rather than Raw vs. Smackdown matches:
