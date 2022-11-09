Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bartonville Town Update — November 2022
I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the National Night Out held on Oct. 4that the Lantana Community Church. This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. A very special thank you to the Lantana Community Church for providing the use of their parking lot and to Marty B’s, the Bartonville Store, and Miss Piggy’s Catering for donating the delicious food and to Waste Connections for providing the beverages. We appreciate all of the exhibitors, agencies and sponsors who donated their time, energy, door prizes and funding in support of this community outreach. We truly appreciate your generosity. A special thank you to the Town Staff that assisted in organizing the event and to the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event and to every resident who attended the evening’s celebration.
Water district urging residents to turn off sprinklers
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is asking residents to turn off their sprinklers and other forms of irrigation for the winter as local lake levels remain low, and the district and the town of Flower Mound want to remind residents to #DontWateratAllYall. Forecasters are expecting warmer and drier conditions...
Denton County is Lighting it Green for veterans
Denton County announced Monday that it is joining other entities across the country to launch Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of U.S. Military veterans and their families. As part of the initiative, Denton County is illuminating its buildings green Monday...
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
Midlothian City Council denies three-story multi-family residential SUP
MIDLOTHIAN – It is back to the drawing board for the applicant and architects who applied for an ordinance granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a multi-family residential development at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting. The Planned Development No. 146 is in the Westside Preserve area located on Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road on 17.35 acres.
enchantingtexas.com
North Pole Express, Grapevine – Ultimate Guide 2022
Climb aboard the North Pole Express for a festive train ride to the North Pole!. This holiday tradition in Grapevine is perfect for family and friends of all ages. Here’s everything you need to know about the North Pole Express in Grapevine, Texas for this year. Where is Grapevine,...
Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022
Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
McKinney residents approve Nov. 8 measure allowing package liquor stores
McKinney voters approved a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney voters passed a ballot proposition that will allow package liquor stores to open in the city, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election. Results show 74.02% of voters,...
Lantana Update — November 2022
After a pause in operations, the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation is looking to get back on track in the New Year. On May 6, 2022, the Foundation temporarily suspended operations after a new board member brought concerns to the Foundation’s legal counsel regarding possible required paperwork that had not been filed with the State of Texas. After extensive research and consultation with several different law firms, including a review of all grant requests for the past several years, it was determined that the Foundation was in full compliance with state guidelines.
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
Denton County residents favor $650M bond in early results
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
dmagazine.com
Southlake Mayor Promotes Election Misinformation
There are a number of legitimate, easily understandable reasons why we might not have the results of today’s elections by tonight. States have differing laws about when mail-in ballots can be canvassed (handled and processed). An election might be close enough that a recount is required. And so on and so forth.
McKinney residents lean toward approving liquor election, early results show
McKinney voters considered a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city in the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show McKinney voters are leaning toward passing a ballot proposition that would allow package liquor stores to open in the city. Results...
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville expected to close, be replaced with Eddie’s Napolis
Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco on Nov. 7. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville is slated to close, and another restaurant is anticipated to take its place. Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
The Arts: Arts Month in Flower Mound
There is no limit to the fun things Flower Mound offers to remind us of the importance of art to our lives and to our community. Aside from town events, Flower Mound also supports local arts groups, several of whom have fall and holiday seasons in full swing this month.
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
