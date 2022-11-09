ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — November 2022

I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the National Night Out held on Oct. 4that the Lantana Community Church. This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. A very special thank you to the Lantana Community Church for providing the use of their parking lot and to Marty B’s, the Bartonville Store, and Miss Piggy’s Catering for donating the delicious food and to Waste Connections for providing the beverages. We appreciate all of the exhibitors, agencies and sponsors who donated their time, energy, door prizes and funding in support of this community outreach. We truly appreciate your generosity. A special thank you to the Town Staff that assisted in organizing the event and to the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event and to every resident who attended the evening’s celebration.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
DENTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

North Pole Express, Grapevine – Ultimate Guide 2022

Climb aboard the North Pole Express for a festive train ride to the North Pole!. This holiday tradition in Grapevine is perfect for family and friends of all ages. Here’s everything you need to know about the North Pole Express in Grapevine, Texas for this year. Where is Grapevine,...
GRAPEVINE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022

Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — November 2022

After a pause in operations, the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation is looking to get back on track in the New Year. On May 6, 2022, the Foundation temporarily suspended operations after a new board member brought concerns to the Foundation’s legal counsel regarding possible required paperwork that had not been filed with the State of Texas. After extensive research and consultation with several different law firms, including a review of all grant requests for the past several years, it was determined that the Foundation was in full compliance with state guidelines.
LANTANA, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday

Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Southlake Mayor Promotes Election Misinformation

There are a number of legitimate, easily understandable reasons why we might not have the results of today’s elections by tonight. States have differing laws about when mail-in ballots can be canvassed (handled and processed). An election might be close enough that a recount is required. And so on and so forth.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy