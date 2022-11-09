I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the National Night Out held on Oct. 4that the Lantana Community Church. This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. A very special thank you to the Lantana Community Church for providing the use of their parking lot and to Marty B’s, the Bartonville Store, and Miss Piggy’s Catering for donating the delicious food and to Waste Connections for providing the beverages. We appreciate all of the exhibitors, agencies and sponsors who donated their time, energy, door prizes and funding in support of this community outreach. We truly appreciate your generosity. A special thank you to the Town Staff that assisted in organizing the event and to the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event and to every resident who attended the evening’s celebration.

