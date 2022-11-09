Nick and Abby from Tiger stopped by the studio to discuss their upcoming events. Nick gave us the lowdown on Tiger Wash upcoming initiative on Friday, November 11th honoring all veterans and active military with free wash and lunch at eight participating TigerWash Locations and Abby gave us the lowdown on the gas sale at the Market at Lake Monticello on Wednesday, November 16th as well as The Markets’ sandwich of the month: The Stuffed Turkey. Find all participating Tiger Wash locations here: https://tigerwash.com/

LAKE MONTICELLO, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO