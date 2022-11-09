ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Graham backs calls for delay in Senate leadership election

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans should delay leadership elections set for Wednesday, joining other GOP lawmakers pushing for a pause at least until the Georgia Senate race is decided. “In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we...
WTNH.com

Justices cheered at conservative group’s anniversary dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion showed up at the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. Justice Samuel Alito got a long, loud ovation Thursday night from a crowd of 2,000 people, most in...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rep. Andy Biggs may challenge for GOP leadership post, according to media reports

Rep. Andy Biggs is reportedly considering challenging for the House Republican leadership post this week. The move would lay bare the deep division with the GOP after the party’s underwhelming results in the midterm elections. Biggs, R-Ariz., could not be immediately reached for comment about a leadership bid, which was first reported by...
WTNH.com

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from...
WTNH.com

Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto

The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
