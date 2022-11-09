ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police

JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
JOPLIN, MO
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close

NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
JOPLIN, MO
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
GIRARD, KS
Voter turnout in the Four States

KODE/KSNF — The November election is now over, unofficially, while the painstaking work of verifying results continues. It’s an even bigger task this year, given the high voter turnout across the Four States. Jasper County saw totals around 42%, beating the early prediction from County Clerk Charlie Davis...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
2022 Holiday Bingo Rules

1. Sponsors. This watch/call in to win sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by:. KODE-TV and KSNF-TV (“Stations”), 1502 Cleveland Joplin, MO 64801,. Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 US-60, Wyandotte, OK 74370,. Society Marketplace, 4 S. Main Street, Webb City, MO 64870,. Creative Audio, 629 S. Main St, Joplin,...
JOPLIN, MO
Work on I-44 Ramps at Route 97 South of Stotts City RESCHEDULED

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Road work that was supposed to start November 7th has been rescheduled due to weather. The work has now been pushed back to begin Monday, November 14th to Friday, Nov. 18th, and through Wednesday, Nov. 23rd. Crews will repair pavement along the I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project, set for December 1st.
STOTTS CITY, MO
Starbucks to replace Joplin Mojo Burger

JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot near a busy Joplin intersection will soon get new life. Demolition work began yesterday on the old Mojo Burger restaurant at 7th and Maiden Lane. The business has been closed for some time and the property had sat idle. Joplin city officials say they’ve...
JOPLIN, MO
Red Wave sweeps northeast Oklahoma election night

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – The northeast Oklahoma tri-county area overwhelmingly voted Republican in Tuesday’s General Election. In Craig County Democratic candidate Lowell Walker defeated Joel Todd Taylor 51.22% to 48.78% for District 1 County Commissioner. Delaware County voters elected Republican David Beck as District 3 County Commissioner. Beck defeated...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma. AP Calls Races. AP will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House...
OKLAHOMA STATE

