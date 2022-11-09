ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on

If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals

As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
RAMSEY, NJ
Rutgers crushes Sacred Heart in Steve Pikiell’s 100th win with Scarlet Knights

Rutgers rolled to another blowout win over low-major competition on Thursday, and this one had historic significance. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) crushed Sacred Heart (1-1) in an 88-50 destruction at Jersey Mike’s Arena to mark the 100th victory of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. The seventh year head coach becomes the sixth person in program history to reach that mark after Tom Young (239), Frank Hill (223), Bob Wenzel (128 wins), Bill Foster (120) and Donald White (105).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

