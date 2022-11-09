Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
No. 7 Westfield overcomes jitters and No. 10 Livingston in Group 4 girls volleyball semis
Westfield naturally plays with a lot of nerves.
Boys Soccer: Group 1 final preview — Waldwick vs. No. 18 Haddon Township
BOYS SOCCER: Cresskill vs Waldwick — GROUP 1 FINAL PREVIEW.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex beats Hackettstown in NJG2 final for 8th straight title
Gianna Macrino scored three goals while Sophia Sisco struck twice as top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Hackettstown, 7-0, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 state playoffs in North Caldwell. West Essex (19-3-1) will face Point Pleasant Boro, No....
Girls Volleyball: Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, reaches first final - G2 - Semi
Haley Motz, Abby Kim and Annabelle Kuzmin led Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, 25-17, 25-13, in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 2 semifinals in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston (18-7) will face Sparta in the Group 2 final at Franklin on Sunday at 1 p.m. Motz led with nine kills, Kim added...
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on
If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
Girls volleyball: Bogota hangs on in Group 1 semis against tough Verona squad
In a season of dominance for Bogota, the Bucs showed a different side of their prowess in the Group 1 semifinals on Thursday. Bogota displayed mental and physical toughness at home in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball semifinals, taking down Verona 28-26, 25-15 to advance to the Group 1 championship on November 13.
Football: Northern Highlands completes sectional 3-peat with OT win for the ages
In a game that featured everything you could possibly imagine, Northern Highlands defied all odds. It was a rematch of last year’s sectional title. Ramapo, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, led by 14 in the fourth quarter. The lights went out twice. The game went to overtime.
Field Hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough holds off Phillipsburg to win North, Group 4
Fresh off an emotional win over Ridge in the semifinals, Hillsborough ensured there would be no letdown in the championship of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament on Thursday morning. Hillsborough, seeded third on the bracket and ranked No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, set the pace with...
WATCH LIVE, free: All 6 girls volleyball group finals on Sunday, Nov. 13
Folks, championship time is here. The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament finale is right around the corner, but don’t worry if you are unable to make it. On Sunday, Nov. 13, stream all six group championships at Franklin High School from the comfort of your home, free of...
Foley, Koval lead No. 18 Colts Neck past Pinelands in Group 3 girls volleyball semis
Alex Foley led with 10 kills while Sophia Koval added 20 digs and 21 assists as Colts Neck defeated Pinelands, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, in the semifinal of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 3 state playoffs in Colts Neck. Colts Neck (23-5) advances to the group finals for the first time...
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley repeats Group 1 semifinal victory over Dayton
Delaware Valley is taking both a personal and team accomplishment back home to Hunterdon County. Setter Skylee Ohler earned the 600th assist of her career in the midst of a 20-25, 25-22, 25-14 victory in the Group 1 semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament. Delaware Valley came...
Volleyball: Tenafly advances to Group 3 championship in straight-set win over North Hunterdon
The train keeps on rolling for Tenafly. Facing a red-hot North Hunterdon squad at home, the Tigers surged to a 25-21, 25-18 victory in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 3 semifinals on Thursday. Champions of the North 1 Group 3 section, Tenafly - ranked No. 16 in the NJ.com Top...
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals
As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
North 2, Group 2 final preview: Can Newton upend No. 15 Caldwell’s lengthy win streak?
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Rutgers crushes Sacred Heart in Steve Pikiell’s 100th win with Scarlet Knights
Rutgers rolled to another blowout win over low-major competition on Thursday, and this one had historic significance. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) crushed Sacred Heart (1-1) in an 88-50 destruction at Jersey Mike’s Arena to mark the 100th victory of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. The seventh year head coach becomes the sixth person in program history to reach that mark after Tom Young (239), Frank Hill (223), Bob Wenzel (128 wins), Bill Foster (120) and Donald White (105).
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct.2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
