They say it takes a village to raise a child. To create a seedbed for the arts, it takes a city such as Wilton Manors. The most recent example of the Island City’s commitment to the arts is letitrain.2022, a community-sponsored public art installation. Last weekend, some 20 motivated residents who live in and near Wilton Manors participated in front of city hall, where the first of three installations took place on a sidewalk and bench. They worked as a single team in one location at a time. The second installation took place on the sidewalk in front of and along the driveway to the Shoppes of Wilton Manors. And the third was in Hagen Park, along the walkway from the Community Center building to the Island City Cultural Center.

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO