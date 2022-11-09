Read full article on original website
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
NYC's Sushi Lab Brings Experimental Omakase to Pompano Beach
Peruse the menu at the newly opened Sushi Lab or head over to its OpenTable page to make a reservation, and you might mistake this Broward County newcomer for just one more take on omakase-style dining. The restaurant's "about us" page gives a mild-mannered, straightforward description of a beachfront restaurant...
All Aglow at Gulfstream Park Village
The annual Symphony in Lights holiday celebration kicks off on November 12 The post All Aglow at Gulfstream Park Village appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs
Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
The Boca Raton’s Luxurious $200 Million Makeover Exceeded Our Expectations
Two years ago, rumors spread high and low throughout the 561-area code about the pink tower undergoing a massive reconstruction. Was the landmark we knew it as no longer going to be pink? What were the members of the exclusive The Boca Raton to expect from the 200 million dollar redesign?
Hollywood Beach residents, business owners starting cleanup process after Nicole
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – Hollywood beach residents and business owners spent most of their morning cleaning up after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday. The rising water made its way through the side streets, a block away from the beach and even across A1A, reaching some...
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation
Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
Nicole Takes Bite Out Of Hollywood Broadwalk Businesses
Standing water on the Broadwalk means fewer tourists, locals and regulars at restaurants and bars along Hollywood Beach.
Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
Furniture floats around main roads in Dania Beach as Nicole brings big waves to area
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Homes were battered by waves as then-Hurricane Nicole moved through Dania Beach overnight. “Six to eight foot (waves), occasionally a 10-footer. It’s really crazy out there,” one resident said. Some young men helped as someone’s belongings floated out to sea in the high...
This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed
The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
Dog of the Week: Merida is a Gorgeous Red Head
Merida is a happy girl with exceptional manners. This red American Staffordshire Terrier is about four, weighs 55 pounds, and has been at the Broward County Animal Care since August. Merida is playful and has a lot of fun on her outings with Lunch Buddy volunteers. She enjoys belly rubs...
Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood
Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
Eye on the Arts: Wilton Manors says, “Let it rain”
They say it takes a village to raise a child. To create a seedbed for the arts, it takes a city such as Wilton Manors. The most recent example of the Island City’s commitment to the arts is letitrain.2022, a community-sponsored public art installation. Last weekend, some 20 motivated residents who live in and near Wilton Manors participated in front of city hall, where the first of three installations took place on a sidewalk and bench. They worked as a single team in one location at a time. The second installation took place on the sidewalk in front of and along the driveway to the Shoppes of Wilton Manors. And the third was in Hagen Park, along the walkway from the Community Center building to the Island City Cultural Center.
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $107K Fraud and Strongarm Robbery
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 2 – November 8, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Battery on a Law Enforcement...
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort Lauderdale
A new restaurant that focuses on all things seafood is coming to Fort Lauderdale. Thompson Hospitality, one of the country's largest food service management companies, will soon open its latest Fort Lauderdale restaurant with the launch of Willie T’s Seafood Shack.
Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild
FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
