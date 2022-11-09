Read full article on original website
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
No. 4 TCU's bid for playoff, Big 12 arrives at No. 18 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The big picture is laid out before No. 4 TCU, and the Horned Frogs have everything to play for. They are undefeated and in striking range of clinching a berth in the Big 12 title game. Even bigger, they are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, meaning a bid for a national title could cap a remarkable debut season for coach Sonny Dykes.
CBS Sports
Texas vs. TCU: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 18 Texas tries to keep its Big 12 Championship Game hopes alive with a home game against undefeated No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns held off a late comeback in a 34-27 victory over Kansas State to move up in the CFP Rankings behind 209 yards rushing and a touchdown from running back Bijan Robinson.
Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU's perfect record
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson smiled and gave a “focus-on-us” answer about the Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) facing the former coach. The standout senior cornerback then chuckled when asked about his initial response. “I just smiled because, you know, you brought up coach Patterson,” Hodges-Tomlinson said, still without a straight face.
How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time
The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season
Gary Patterson built TCU football. Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.
Top 25 roundup: No. 14 TCU escapes with opening win
Emanuel Miller scored 19 points and Mike Miles Jr. had 15, including a key 3-pointer in the final seconds, as
Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?
Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University. In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
WFAA
WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast playoff game between Frisco Independence and Arlington Heights
FORT WORTH, Texas — It's one of the biggest games in Fort Worth ISD in recent years. And you can watch the game live on Friday Night Football, on the WFAA YouTube channel, WFAA+, or right here on WFAA.com. The Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets are 9-1, the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan football team embracing challenging first-round matchup at No. 3 Duncanville
Ricky Tullos hasn’t sugarcoated anything with his team this week. Bryan’s head football coach and his players know they are set to face one of the state’s best teams in third-ranked Duncanville this Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium. The winner plays either Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round.
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
colemantoday.com
Tickets Go on Sale for UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium
AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2022 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com. UIL Football State Championships - AT&T Stadium, Arlington. Wednesday, December...
fox4news.com
Female kicker to make school history during Mansfield ISD's Timberview HS playoff game
MANSFIELD, Texas - A 15-year-old kicker is about to make history for Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD. Emma Young is set to be the first female kicker, on the typically all-boys varsity football team, to play in the playoffs. She tried out this year, first starting on JV, and...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
tcu360.com
TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested
TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
All You Need To Check Out At This Texas Grocery Story Is… Your Hand?
Palm-reading checkout is making its way to the Lone Star State.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
W.R. ‘Bob' Watt, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Legend, Dies at 88
Texas legend W.R. "Bob" Watt Jr. has died. He was 88. Watt was part of the family that helped shape the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo into the iconic annual event that it has become. Officials with the stock show said Watt died peacefully Wednesday night at his Fort...
