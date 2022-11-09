ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

No. 4 TCU's bid for playoff, Big 12 arrives at No. 18 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The big picture is laid out before No. 4 TCU, and the Horned Frogs have everything to play for. They are undefeated and in striking range of clinching a berth in the Big 12 title game. Even bigger, they are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, meaning a bid for a national title could cap a remarkable debut season for coach Sonny Dykes.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU's perfect record

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson smiled and gave a “focus-on-us” answer about the Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) facing the former coach. The standout senior cornerback then chuckled when asked about his initial response. “I just smiled because, you know, you brought up coach Patterson,” Hodges-Tomlinson said, still without a straight face.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time

The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?

Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University. In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan football team embracing challenging first-round matchup at No. 3 Duncanville

Ricky Tullos hasn’t sugarcoated anything with his team this week. Bryan’s head football coach and his players know they are set to face one of the state’s best teams in third-ranked Duncanville this Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium. The winner plays either Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round.
BRYAN, TX
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DESOTO, TX
colemantoday.com

Tickets Go on Sale for UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2022 UIL Football State Championships being played at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at the same location. Tickets may be purchased online through Seatgeek.com. UIL Football State Championships - AT&T Stadium, Arlington. Wednesday, December...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
tcu360.com

TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested

TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
49K+
Followers
399
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy