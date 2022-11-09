ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Brazil’s da Silva forms mixed economics team for transition

By CARLA BRIDI
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFMs6_0j3hit9S00

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s transition added a team of economists Tuesday that includes at least two members likely to allay market worries about potential business and financial policies the incoming leftist leader might be considering.

Investors look favorably on André Lara Resende and Pérsio Arida, conservative economists who were among the architects of the Real Plan in the 1990s that implemented a new Brazilian currency and tamed hyperinflation.

The other two economists on the transition team are Nelson Barbosa, who was finance minister under President Dilma Rousseff of da Silva’s Workers’ Party, and Guilherme Mello, an economics professor who has long been known as the Worker’s Party economist.

“They don’t have opposing views. They’re complementary,” Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin told reporters during the announcement in the capital, Brasilia.

Alckmin said people involved in the transition won’t necessarily join the administration after da Silva is inaugurated Jan. 1 for his third term as president — he also held the office in 2003-2010.

Still, those chosen to work in the transition give an idea of how da Silva, who is universally known to Brazilians as Lula, intends to conduct economic policy.

His first two terms coincided with a surge in demand for commodities that helped spur a Brazilian economic boom and filled the government's tax coffers. This time, da Silva will face a more adverse global economy, fierce political opposition and limited room to maneuver with a strained government budget.

Among the most pressing challenges is making good on his pledge to sustain a vast welfare program and boost spending on health and education without exceeding a constitutionally imposed spending cap. He also needs to reinvigorate an economy that has seen either weak growth or declines throughout most of the last decade.

“Lula has understood he needs to have a range of strengths much wider than only the center-left,” said Eduardo Grin, a political analyst at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo. “Lula wants divergent opinions in order to make his own decisions.”

In recent days, da Silva’s transitiion team had floated several names for the economic coordinators that stirred concern in financial markets.

One was Fernando Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor and one-time presidential candidate with an academic background as a law professor who has never worked on economic matters.

The other, Guido Mantega, was finance minister under both da Silva and Rousseff and is looked at by many critics as the one responsible for Rousseff's economic measures that led Brazil into a financial crisis.

Although Mantega will not be a part of the economics team, he will work in the transition in another area, Alckmin said, without giving any specifics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage

RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
US News and World Report

'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
World

New Biden policy leaves thousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded

Francis Rivero sold all of her belongings in September before making the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But two weeks into her overland trip, the Biden administration announced a plan that will automatically reject all Venezuelans seeking asylum at the US border with Mexico if they enter the country without authorization — and will only benefit a fraction of asylum-seekers.
TEXAS STATE
qhubonews.com

Brazil election: Left-wing icon Lula wins against far-right Bolsonaro

Lula da Silva has narrowly won the runoff election for Brazilian president against Jair Bolsonaro. The incumbent president has not yet accepted his defeat, stoking fears of violent confrontations. Enormous challenges await the new President, Lula. He must fight poverty in Brazil, stop deforestation in the Amazon and bring a divided country back together.
PennLive.com

Gal Costa, singing icon of Brazil’s Tropicália movement, dies

Gal Costa, an adventurous musician who was a pivotal figure in Brazil’s Tropicália movement in the 1960s, has died. She was 77. Costa, born Maria da Graça Penna Burgos, died Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, which cited a press representative for the singer. No cause of death or additional details were provided.
The Atlantic

What Bolsonaro’s Loss Reveals About the Limits of Populism

As Sunday’s high-stakes runoff election for the presidency between Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right incumbent, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his left-wing challenger, approached, Brazilian political analysts kept returning to two big questions. The first was simply, “Who will win?” The second was more ominous: “Will the incumbent leave office if he loses?”
AFP

Colombia breaks coca-growing record, slams 'war on drugs'

Colombia, the world's leading cocaine producer, broke its own record for coca leaf cultivation in 2021, a UN body said Thursday, as the government highlighted the "failure" of the US-led war on drugs. Petro's predecessor, Ivan Duque, had been a key ally of the drug war led by the United States -- the world's leading cocaine consumer.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Military Finds No Problems With Vote, but Sees Risks

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A long-awaited report by Brazil's armed forces on the security of the country's electronic voting system did not mention any specific problems with last month's vote, but said there were vulnerabilities in the code that could potentially be exploited. The report is the fruit of efforts by...
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

NOV. 4-10, 2022 The environment and climate change were in the spotlight this week, from a U.N. summit in Egypt and French President Macron urging France's industries to reduce greenhouse emissions within the next decade to a "Plastic Man," an environmental activist posing on the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, littered with trash and plastics.
The Associated Press

With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In the run-up to Brazil’s presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America’s largest democracy. So far, however, the worst fears have been averted, despite a nail-biting victory for former leftist President...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy