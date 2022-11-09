ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Shakeup In Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings , which were announced during ESPN 's live broadcast Tuesday (November 8).

The Bulldogs -- who ranked No. 3 overall last week -- are coming off a 27-13 win against then-No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium last Saturday (November 5).

The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.

Clemson had the biggest fall of any team ranked in the top-4 last week, falling from No. 4 to No. 10 following its upset loss to Notre Dame.

Tennessee fell from No. 1 to No. 5 following its loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs also topped the Week 11 Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday (November 6).

The full Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 9-0 (+2)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 9-0 (-)
  3. Michigan (Big Ten)- 9-0 (+2)
  4. TCU (Big 12)- 9-0 (+3)
  5. Tennessee (SEC)- 8-1 (-4)
  6. Oregon (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+2)
  7. LSU (SEC)- 7-2 (+2)
  8. USC- (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+1)
  9. Alabama- (SEC)- 7-2 (-3)
  10. Clemson (ACC)- 8-1 (-6)
  11. Ole Miss- 8-1 (SEC) (-)
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 8-1 (-)
  13. Utah (Pac-12)- 7-2 (+1)
  14. Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-2 (+1)
  15. North Carolina (ACC)- 8-1 (+2)
  16. NC State (ACC)- 7-2 (+6)
  17. Tulane (AAC)- 8-1 (+2)
  18. Texas (Big 12)- 6-3 (+6)
  19. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-3 (-6)
  20. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 6-3 (N/A)
  21. Illinois (Big Ten)- 7-2 (-5)
  22. UCF (AAC)- 7-2 (+3)
  23. Florida State (ACC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  24. Kentucky (SEC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  25. Washington (Pac-12)- 7-2 (N/A)

