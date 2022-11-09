Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have had their fair share of struggles on the court. Now, let’s see how the two Lakers do as neighbors. Roughly a month after Westbrook put his Los Angeles mansion on the market, he dropped $37 million on another bonkers Brentwood residence. The 13,500-square-foot home was formerly owned by Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone and just so happens to be right across the street from James. Ecclestone and her husband, Sam Palmer, bought the estate back in 2019 for $22.7 million and made a slew of renovations over the years, reported Dirt. Palmer, an agent at Hilton & Hyland, represented the transaction.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO