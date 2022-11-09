Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have had their fair share of struggles on the court. Now, let’s see how the two Lakers do as neighbors. Roughly a month after Westbrook put his Los Angeles mansion on the market, he dropped $37 million on another bonkers Brentwood residence. The 13,500-square-foot home was formerly owned by Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone and just so happens to be right across the street from James. Ecclestone and her husband, Sam Palmer, bought the estate back in 2019 for $22.7 million and made a slew of renovations over the years, reported Dirt. Palmer, an agent at Hilton & Hyland, represented the transaction.
Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly had a "productive and understanding" meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday.
If Miami Heat fans are upset about the way their team started the season, it could always be worse. They could be fans of the Brooklyn Nets. On Wednesday, the Nets continued their difficult season when they named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. The decision comes a week after they had planned to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who suspended the season for inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
The Dodgers have declined Justin Turner's $16 million club option for the 2023 season. Turner, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014, is now officially a free agent. He may still very well sign back with the Dodgers, but he will at least have the opportunity to gauge the market and speak with other teams.
