miltontimes.com
Novara closed after two-alarm fire
Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
NECN
Firefighter Injured Battling Natick House Fire
A firefighter was injured battling a fire in a multi-family home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Union Street. "I started to smell something and I came out and then I saw the smoke and I go ‘oh my God there’s all this smoke." a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.
NECN
Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury
A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
NECN
Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
whdh.com
Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
NECN
2 Adults, 1 Kid Without a Home After Fire Rips Through Boston Home
A family is without a place to live Monday night after a fire tore through a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The Boston Fire Department responded to Woodrow Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found heavy fire in the basement that had extended to the second floor. No injuries were reported.
NECN
Boston Mayor Announces Reopening of City Hall Plaza
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that the official reopening of City Hall Plaza will be held next week. The family friendly event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature tours of the newly renovated plaza, live entertainment and a ribbon cutting. There will also be a second event from 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by the city's Arts and Culture Cabinet, with live music and a lighting installation.
Two people hospitalized, traffic delays reported after tractor trailer rollover on Mass Pike
WESTON, Mass. — A tractor trailer carrying thousands of pounds of paper rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital and causing major traffic delays. The Weston Fire Department says crews have been on scene since 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of...
Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere opens after small fire
REVERE - Crews put out a fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere early Tuesday morning.A WBZ-TV photographer on scene spotted firefighters on the roof of the building of the iconic eatery. There didn't appear to be much visible damage from the outside.Kelly's said it was a small outdoor fire, and they were still able to open for regular hours on Tuesday."We thank the first responders for their quick assistance and making sure that our original location, the home of the #RoastBeefSandwich, is safely open for our guests to enjoy," Kelly's posted to Facebook. The Revere Fire Department said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Kelly's first opened on Revere Beach in 1951.
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
nbcboston.com
When Pigs Fly to Open in Lexington
A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.
NECN
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
NECN
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
nbcboston.com
All Locations of Darwin's Are Closing Down
Last month it was reported that the original location of a local group of cafes would be closing, and now we have learned that all other outlets will be shutting down as well. According to an article from Cambridge Day, all four locations of Darwin's will be closing permanently, with the original on Mt Auburn Street in Harvard Square shutting its doors on November 22 while the closings of the other shops on Cambridge Street, Massachusetts Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will happen sometime before Christmas. In late October, a note from founders Steven and Isabel Darwin said that the lease at the original location (which first opened in 1993) was up and that they were taking "workload and personal health" into account with their decision, but now Cambridge Day states that the Darwins say, "Upon further reflection we have decided to retire from this line of work."
whdh.com
Revere firefighters extinguish blaze at Kelly’s Roast Beef’s flagship location
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard. The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe. Crews could be...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Walgreens closing pharmacies in Roxbury, Mattapan and Hyde Park
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Neighbors in three Boston communities are going to lose access to their pharmacies. Walgreens - is going to close locations in Roxbury, Hyde Park and Mattapan this week. WBZ's Courtney Cole spent the day speaking to residents in Roxbury, who frequent the Walgreens on Washington Street that will be closing on Tuesday, November 8th. Walgreens is re-directing their customers to other locations. In Roxbury, for example -a sign on the door tells customers to go to their location on 416 Warren Street. However, getting there might not be so simple, as 2020 Census re-districting data...
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
