So much for a smooth rollout of Twitter's "official" verification badges. Elon Musk claims he "just killed" the deployment hours after it began. The gray checkmarks have vanished from those accounts that only just got them, including Engadget's and The New York Times. With that said, this isn't necessarily a complete about-face. Twitter VP Esther Crawford clarified that you'll still see the marks, but that the social media giant is handing them out to "government and commercial entities" at first. The focus just isn't on individuals, the executive said.

1 DAY AGO