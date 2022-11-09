Read full article on original website
CNBC
Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
CNBC
Musk reportedly considers locking all of Twitter behind a paywall
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is considering putting the entire platform behind a paywall, according to a report. His leadership has been marked by massive layoffs, spending pauses from some advertisers and confusion about the platform’s policy changes. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has considered...
Engadget
Twitter might get a native payment system
In 2021, Twitter launched an in-app tipping feature that people can use to send money to creators, but it needs to be connected to a third-party payment processor to work. If Elon Musk's vision for the social network comes true, though, Twitter may have a payment system of its own.
Engadget
Elon Musk tells Twitter employees ‘bankruptcy is not out of the question’
Two weeks after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has finally addressed the company’s remaining staff and the message was bleak. Speaking at an all-hands meeting, Musk said that Twitter is losing so much money that “bankruptcy is not out of the question,” The Information and Platformer reported.
Vice
‘He Got Burnt’: How One of Instagram’s Biggest Fraudsters Was Brought Down
To his 2.8 million Instagram fans Ramon Abbas, better known as “Billionaire Gucci Master” or by his tag @hushpuppi, was a man with the world at his feet: a hustler thriving in the dizzying wealth of the United Arab Emirates. A self-styled business magnate-cum-fashion influencer, he was living...
Engadget
Twitter starts rolling out its 'official' checkmarks to celebrities and publishers (updated)
You didn't have to wait long to see Twitter's reworked verification system in action. The social network has begun adding its subtle "official" checkmarks to major accounts, including those of celebrities, large publishers and politicians. This includes Engadget, The Verge and general publications like The New York Times. Curiously, though, new Twitter owner Elon Musk doesn't have the mark yet — you'd think he'd adopt it quickly given the many impersonators who use his name to pitch crypto scams.
CBS News
Twitter battles wave of impersonators after launching new paid verification system
(CNN) -- Twitter appears to be battling a wave of celebrity and corporate impersonators on its platform who have quickly gamed the company's new paid verification system, hours after its launch. CNN has confirmed multiple verified Twitter accounts have been suspended by the platform after other users posted screenshots showing...
TechCrunch
After laying off half of its staff, Twitter might be asking some employees to come back
A Bloomberg report cited sources saying that the company asked some folks to return as they were laid off “by mistake.” It also noted it was calling some other employees back as they were critical for building features for the platform Musk envisions. In addition to this, several...
Engadget
Instagram on the web has been redesigned for large screens
It's 'cleaner, faster and easier to use,' said Instagram chief Adam Mosseri. After finally allowing posting last year, Instagram continues to make changes to its desktop web app. The latest update introduces a refresh user interface that takes better advantage of large screens rather than looking like a larger version of the mobile app, TechCrunch has reported.
CNBC
Elon Musk brainstorms plans for how payments could work on Twitter
Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.
Engadget
Musk ‘killed’ Twitter’s official checkmarks after only a few hours
So much for a smooth rollout of Twitter's "official" verification badges. Elon Musk claims he "just killed" the deployment hours after it began. The gray checkmarks have vanished from those accounts that only just got them, including Engadget's and The New York Times. With that said, this isn't necessarily a complete about-face. Twitter VP Esther Crawford clarified that you'll still see the marks, but that the social media giant is handing them out to "government and commercial entities" at first. The focus just isn't on individuals, the executive said.
Engadget
Google expands its test of Play Store billing alternatives to the US
Google's pilot for Play Store billing alternatives is finally coming Stateside. The company is expanding its "user choice billing" test to the US, Brazil and South Africa. As before, you'll be asked to choose either Google's in-app purchasing system or something else (such as the developer's) when you buy in-app content.
Engadget
More Twitter privacy and security executives abandon ship
It's a day ending in the letter "y" which inevitably means there's more drama at . Chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty have all quit, according to . The report suggests that the company's engineers will now be responsible for ensuring compliance with regulations. Twitter is currently subject to a Federal Trade Commission consent order, which includes certain privacy and security requirements.
Facebook moves to 'desk sharing' for in-office employees as layoffs and cost-cutting continues
Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is reducing its office space and employees working remote most of the time will no longer have personal desk space.
Engadget
Elon Musk bans Twitter employees from working remotely
He enforced similar policies at SpaceX and Tesla. Elon Musk has banned Twitter employees from working remotely, saying they need to spend 40 hours a week in the office unless he gives his express permission otherwise. Bloomberg reported from the company’s first official all-hands communications from Musk since bought the platform. He said workers need to prepare for “difficult times ahead” for advertising-led business like Twitter, and that he wants to see subscription fees account for half the company’s revenue.
Ars Technica
Musk announces Twitter ban on unlabeled parody after celebs impersonate him
Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced a strict ban on unlabeled parody accounts, a step he's taking after numerous Twitter users impersonated Musk. "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote in a tweet thread. Musk's announcement came...
Engadget
The Morning After: Someone modded a folding iPhone
Taking on something a bit more challenging than adding a USB-C port, Aesthetics of Science and Technology (AST) claims to have built a folding iPhone. The group pillaged the folding screen from a Motorola RAZR, added some 3D-printed parts and combined it all with a jailbroken iPhone X. It’s very much a proof of concept, with little-to-no durability and a whopping gap when it’s folded. Thanks to the iOS jailbreak, it also has a split-screen mode. We’re staying skeptical – and have questions. How much internal hardware reorganizing happened? Can you fit an entire iPhone battery in one half of the phone?
TechCrunch
Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams
This is Harmonic’s vision; well, only if you swap out Siri for Harmonic’s text-based startup search query tool. The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research.
Engadget
Serif's Affinity V2 apps includes a full creative suite for the iPad
Serif is determined to make its Affinity suite a more practical alternative for creatives who'd rather not pay for an Adobe subscription — or use a conventional PC, for that matter. The developer has released Affinity Version 2 apps that not only include major new features (more on those shortly), but the first edition of Publisher for the iPad. You now have all of the Affinity bundle on your tablet, and won't have to split your attention between your computer and iPad when it's time to design a page layout.
Engadget
Disney now matches Netflix's subscriber numbers across its combined services
But Disney's operating loss for streaming increased from $0.8 billion to $1.5 billion for the quarter. The city that aimed to solve the world’s problems. Disney+ has welcomed 12.1 million new subscribers for the company's fourth fiscal quarter ending on October 1st, and according to Yahoo Finance, that's 3 million more than analyst estimates. In all, Walt Disney added 14.6 million subscriptions for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, bringing its total number of streaming subscribers so far to around 236 million. While Disney+ alone with its 164 million subscribers have yet to reach Netflix numbers, all three of the company's services combined had amassed members that can rival the streaming giant's. Netflix revealed that it has around 223.09 million subscribers during its latest earnings report in October.
