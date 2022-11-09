OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police searched for suspects Wednesday who robbed an armored vehicle near a branch of Bank of America that morning.Around 10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery a Bank of America on the 300 block of Hegenberger Road. Responding officers arrived to learn that at least two suspects robbed an armored vehicle."One individual exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and took items from a victim who was working as a guard for an armored truck. The armed individual entered the vehicle and fled the area with the victims property," Oakland Police said in a statementOakland Police said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO