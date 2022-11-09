Read full article on original website
Keith Baker
2d ago
we gotta make sure we take out the broken garbage everyday.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastcountytoday.net
Former Pittsburg Police Officer Charged with Illegal Assault Weapon Sales and Possession
Martinez, Calif. – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department faces a four-count complaint for illegal assault weapon sales and the possession of illegal assault weapons. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed charges today against Armando Montalvo. Montalvo is charged with two counts of violating PC30600 for...
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Department Announce Gun Buyback Event
The Antioch Police Department has announced it will hold a gun buyback event on December 17. The event will occur at the Antioch Police Department, located at 300 L Street from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Individuals who turn in firearms will receive a gift card for each firearm that is surrendered between $50 to $200.
vallejosun.com
Video of Fairfield police shooting in Vallejo shows chaotic scene
FAIRFIELD – Two Fairfield police officers fired from behind other officers, prompting a colleague to shout for them to stop, after they pursued a driver to Vallejo and he allegedly fired at them in June, body camera video obtained by the Vallejo Sun shows. Newly released video of the...
Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
rwcpulse.com
Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Fox40
Stockton robbery ends in stabbing
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”. According to police, when the victim refused...
Police searching for suspects in Oakland armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police searched for suspects Wednesday who robbed an armored vehicle near a branch of Bank of America that morning.Around 10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery a Bank of America on the 300 block of Hegenberger Road. Responding officers arrived to learn that at least two suspects robbed an armored vehicle."One individual exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and took items from a victim who was working as a guard for an armored truck. The armed individual entered the vehicle and fled the area with the victims property," Oakland Police said in a statementOakland Police said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Collision on I-580 and Center Street in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported a truck crash with injuries on I-580 in Alameda County on November 9, 2022. The big rig crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 and Center Street in the Castro Valley area, officials said. Details on the Truck Crash on I-580 in Alameda County. CHP traffic...
Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said. Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Fox40
Stockton officer arrested on suspicion of stealing from elderly person
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office led to the arrest of a Stockton officer, police said. The DA’s Bureau of Investigation was investigating theft from an elderly person, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. According...
Three arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in San Francisco
Three people were arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and charges related to a ghost gun, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Fox40
‘Unapologetic’: Roseville man with history of road rage gets 50 years to life in prison
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man with a history of road rage and attacking someone after following them to their home was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA said 43-year-old Zubin Bogdanoff repeatedly crashed into the...
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
Man convicted of murder for hire in 2016 killing
(BCN) — A federal jury convicted an Oakland man of murder for hire in a 2016 killing in East Oakland. Burte Gucci Rhodes, also known as Moeshawn, was found guilty Friday in a federal court in San Francisco for his involvement in the murder of Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux, 28, on March 22, 2016, according […]
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction. The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP […]
CBS News
2 arrested in pair of Tracy gas station robberies
TRACY — Two arrests were made in connection to a pair of gas station robberies in Tracy, police said Tuesday. The Tracy Police Department said Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, both from Southern California, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where they face charges of second-degree robbery and being felons in possession of a firearm.
