ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcZ1V_0j3hi4f000

Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of fraternity parties after a student reported being sexually assaulted Sunday and four others were reportedly drugged at off-campus housing in recent weeks, university leaders said this week.

All of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities, according to a statement to students Monday by President Martha Pollack and Vice President Ryan Lombardi.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspension of fraternity parties and other social events at the Ivy League university follows an emergency meeting Sunday between the Interfraternity Council, which governs recognized fraternities, and staff, the statement said. IFC student leaders made the decision voluntarily.

“Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans," the university statement said. “No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

The IFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. The individuals believed they were exposed to Rohypnol, the alert said. Commonly called “roofies,” the illegal sedative is known as a date-rape drug.

On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that morning.

“Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) crime alerts issued this weekend,” Pollack and Lombardi said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD investigating six commercial burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton

Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing on Lydia Street. An eyewitness told Fox40 crew at the scene they witnessed an altercation between two men, during which one stabbed the other. The crewmember on the scene says a man is on a balcony of a residence talking to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

As the Flu Sweeps Across Campus, Students and Cornell Health are Falling Behind

This year’s flu season has students struggling to keep up on missed work while Cornell Health struggles to handle an influx of appointments punctually. Influenza A has come to Cornell in mass waves: students experienced fevers, heat flashes, fatigue and non-stop coughing among other severe symptoms. According to Dr....
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award

Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Bicyclist in critical condition after Ithaca crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle. The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”

You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Hochul wins gubernatorial race; Lewis wins Ithaca mayoral race

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Kathy Hochul has become the first female elected as governor of New York. She was appointed governor in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned and was seeking a full term. In Ithaca, Laura Lewis is the presumptive winner in the three-way race for mayor. It’s...
ITHACA, NY
Hot 99.1

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
DRYDEN, NY
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy