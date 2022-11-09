ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sunak’s judgment questioned as Williamson quits over bullying claims

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sp5Kq_0j3hi3mH00

Rishi Sunak faces questions about his judgment as Sir Gavin Williamson quit the Cabinet after just a fortnight in office.

The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons to face MPs following the loss of his ally, who stood down after accepting that allegations about his conduct had become “a distraction”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak could face pressure to explain why he gave Sir Gavin – who had already been sacked by Theresa May and Boris Johnson – a senior ministerial role despite being aware that he faced an investigation in relation to his behaviour.

Mr Sunak has also faced questions over reappointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary after she was sacked for breaking ministerial rules by sending a draft official statement to an ally from her personal email.

Labour failed in a Commons bid on Tuesday to release confidential documents showing what the Prime Minister knew about Ms Braverman’s conduct before he reappointed her to the role.

Sir Gavin’s decision to quit as minister without portfolio on Tuesday night followed allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral.

He was also the subject of claims he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence and engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.

Sir Gavin said the allegations against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this Government is doing for the British people” and was stepping back to “clear my name”.

Sir Gavin quit following a meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening.

In his response, Mr Sunak said he was accepting the resignation “with great sadness” and told Sir Gavin “I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner suggested Sir Gavin should quit as an MP if he is found to have bullied colleagues or officials.

“There’s no place for bullies in Parliament,” she told BBC’s Newsnight.

She said Mr Sunak appointed Sir Gavin “with full knowledge of serious allegations about his conduct and repeatedly expressed confidence in him”.

“This is yet another example of Rishi Sunak’s poor judgment and weak leadership,” she added.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak has serious questions to answer about why he appointed Gavin Williamson, then stood by him instead of sacking him.”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union – which represents senior public servants, said there should be consequences for Sir Gavin if the investigations back up the claims against him.

He added: “Gavin Williamson’s resignation might take some of the political pressure off the Prime Minister, but it mustn’t be a get out of jail free card.

“The allegations against him must still be investigated, and if substantiated, there must be consequences for any future appointment.”

Pressure on Sir Gavin – and questions about Mr Sunak’s decision-making – began with the publication of messages he sent Ms Morton, and the revelation that the Prime Minister was informed of a complaint against him when he appointed his Cabinet.

As well as the internal Tory investigation, she is also understood to have referred the case to Parliament’s bullying process.

In a series of texts peppered with swear words, Sir Gavin accused Ms Morton of seeking to “punish” MPs out of favour with then-premier Liz Truss by excluding them from the Queen’s funeral, warning: “There is a price for everything.”

Another complaint to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) has reportedly been made by a former senior official who worked with Sir Gavin when he was at the Ministry of Defence.

He is alleged to have told the official to “slit your throat” and on a separate occasion told them to “jump out of the window”, according to a Guardian report.

On Tuesday night, former deputy chief whip Anne Milton alleged Sir Gavin used intimidatory and threatening tactics while he was chief whip in 2016-17.

She accused him of seeking to use an MP’s financial situation as leverage against them and sending an expletive-laden email about a female civil servant.

Ms Milton described his behaviour as “unethical and immoral” and told Channel 4: “I think he feels that he’s Francis Urquhart from House Of Cards.”

Sir Gavin is a divisive figure at Westminster, where he is viewed with suspicion by many Tory MPs because of his reputation as an inveterate plotter.

He was sacked first by Mrs May as defence secretary in 2019 for leaking details of a National Security Council meeting, and then by Mr Johnson as education secretary over the Covid-19 A-levels debacle.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
The Independent

‘Utterly unacceptable’ if Gavin Williamson told aide to ‘slit your throat’, says Cabinet minister

Gavin Williamson’s behaviour was “utterly unacceptable” if allegations he told a Whitehall aide “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window” are true, a cabinet minister says.Mel Stride also suggested a parliamentary body will investigate the cabinet minister – who already faces a separate complaint of bullying a colleague – and refused to say he will survive in his job until Christmas.The work and pensions secretary said the inquiry had to be given time to do its work, but added of Sir Gavin: “I don’t think anyone is unsackable.”The “minister without portfolio” – No 10 has been unable...
The Independent

Tory MP rebuked over ‘crass racial slur’ in Commons

The speaker of the House of Commons rebuked a Conservative MP after he used the word J*** in parliament to refer to the Japanese. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the term, which was described by one Labour MP as an “outdated and crass racial slur”, “should not be used”. The row erupted just days after a Tory minister was criticised for using the phrase “little man” in relation to China. The comment was made by Mark Francois, a former Armed Forces minister, during questions to the defence secretary Ben Wallace.Labour’s Sarah Owen attacked the use of “ethnic slurs”...
The Guardian

White Labour MP hopeful said he had ‘worst tan possible for a black man’

A white council leader who once joked that he had “the worst tan possible for a black man” has been selected to stand as a Labour MP. Darren Rodwell, the leader of Barking and Dagenham London borough council, fought off selection competition from councillor Josie Channer, a black councillor who has previously run for selection near Bristol.
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer, 61, who went to then Health Secretary Sajid Javid's home armed with glue and posters is cleared of plotting to do criminal damage after jury hears 'he only wanted to get arrested'

A man has been found not guilty of intent to cause criminal damage after turning up at Sajid Javid's home with adhesive spray and posters. Geza Tarjanyi travelled to the then Health Secretary's home in Fulham, south-west London on January 3 to stage a protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
The Independent

Who is Gavin Williamson? Government minister who resigned over bullying claims

Gavin Williamson has quit government as bullying allegations mounted against the former minister. The Tory MP announced he would be stepping down on Tuesday, saying claims about his conduct had become “a distraction”. His behaviour had come under the spotlight amid claims he brought up a colleague’s private life during a conversation in an alleged bid to strong-arm her into voting with the government of the day.A separate report also emerged showing Sir Gavin, knighted by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson earlier this year, sent expletive-laden texts to the Conservative Party former chief whip in a row over tickets to...
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
The Independent

Hot mic captures Labour’s Wes Streeting call Jeremy Corbyn ‘senile’ in Commons row

Wes Streeting called Jeremy Corbyn “senile” during a Commons row over Rishi Sunak’s continued attacks on the former Labour leader.The opposition frontbencher could be heard saying “he’s gone senile”, as Mr Corbyn tried to complain to speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about being verbally attacked for the third week in a row.Mr Streeting has since apologised for the remark, saying it was made “in jest”, but he also accepted it was in “poor taste”.“I’ve dropped Jeremy a note directly to apologise for any offence caused,” he added. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Williamson comments ‘unacceptable’ if true, says minister - liveMacron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’ - follow liveSunak considering raising state pensions and benefits with inflation
The Independent

Box of faeces left outside Tory MP’s constituency office

A box of faeces has been left outside a Conservative MP’s constituency office, reportedly sparking a police investigation.Siobhan Baillie condemned the “nastiness” on Monday after the item was found by her workplace in Stroud, Gloucestershire.“There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box,” she said.“Because of the nastiness we face, many decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office.”There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box. Because of the nastiness we face, many...
The Independent

Jeremy Corbyn says he lives ‘rent-free’ in Rishi Sunak’s head after third PMQs attack in row

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is living “rent-free” in Rishi Sunak’s ahead after the prime minister retreated into an attack on the former Labour leader at PMQs for the third week in a row.Mr Sunak again raised Sir Keir Starmer’s previous support for Mr Corbyn as he struggled to cope with questions about his decision to appoint “cartoon bully” Gavin Williamson to the cabinet.The Labour leader said Mr Williamson’ short-lived stint in the Sunak government showed how “weak” he was – questioning in judgement in appointing unsuitable ministers.Mr PM replied: “He talks about judgement, about putting people round the...
BBC

Matt Hancock: A quick guide to the I'm A Celeb MP

Matt Hancock is headed for the Australian jungle to be a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! If you don't regularly follow politics, here's what you need to know about the former health secretary. His decision to enter the jungle has angered people. He has been...
The Independent

Matt Hancock’s constituents call for him to do ‘honourable thing and resign’

Matt Hancock should “do the honourable thing and resign”, councillors in his constituency say.The former health secretary has faced widespread condemnation for taking part in the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Critics say he cannot be serving his constituents while he is more than 10,000 miles away in Australia.Councillors in the biggest town in his constituency held a show of hands and voted by a majority to tell him to stand down.And in a letter sent to his office, the 13-member Haverhill council asks Mr Hancock to “clear the pitch for someone who...
The Independent

Yvette Cooper quashes ID card idea after Labour frontbencher says ‘on the table’ OLD

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has slapped down her close colleague Stephen Kinnock after he said the party would consider bringing in ID cards to help control immigration.Mr Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, said identity cards should “certainly be on the table” as one solution to control small boat crossings and migrants working illegally in the UK.Despite huge controversy over the issue during the New Labour era, Mr Kinnock told Times Radio: “That is certainly something that Labour is reviewing and will be looking at very carefully.”He said that ID cards would be “so helpful” in reassuring the public that...
Indy100

Gavin Williamson is no better than his own tarantula, says Tory minister

Gavin Williamson would likely feel right at home in the I’m a Celebrity jungle given that he’s basically a creepy-crawly himself, according to one fellow Tory minister.Whilst nothing to do with bushtucker trials, the former Education Secretary, is undergoing a trial of his own following allegations that he told a senior civil servant to “slit [their] throat” and “jump out of a window”.Sir Gavin, who was knighted earlier this year and now serves as Minister without Portfolio, is already under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton, but now a Ministry of Defence (MoD) official has told The...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak refuses to accept Brexit has damaged trade OLD

Rishi Sunak has refused to accept Brexit has damaged the UK's trade with other countries – despite the government's own figures showing a sharp drop.The prime minister was pressed on the issue in the House of Commons on Wednesday after one of Mr Sunak's Cabinet ministers rejected evidence from the government's economic watchdog.Kemi Badenoch, the trade secretary, said earlier this month that the government did not believe the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts on the matter and took different view.The minister's comments were raised Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts at prime minister's questions."The prime minister is struggling...
BBC

Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker

Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
The Independent

UK politics – live: Kwasi Kwartang claims he told Liz Truss to ‘slow things down’

Kwasi Kwarteng has claimed that he told former prime minister Liz Truss to “slow down” after their market crashing mini-Budget was announced.“She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’ and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’,” he said.Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said yesterday he is confident that with “goodwill and pragmatism” a breakthrough can happen in negotiations over the North Ireland protocol. He also said that he is “pleased” with the progress. “We all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground,” the prime minister told reporters at the...
The Independent

Poll shows voters do not trust Sunak and Braverman to deal with migrant boats

Voters do not trust Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman to deal with the problem of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats and have little faith that their flagship Rwanda policy will work, according to a new poll for The Independent.Campaigners urged the prime minister to “press the reset button” on his plans to deport asylum seekers to the African country for processing, after the research by Savanta ComRes found that significantly more voters believe the crisis can be resolved by the provision of safe and legal routes to the UK.And polling guru Sir John Curtice said the survey showed...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy