Georgia election workers removed after officials discover link to attack on US Capitol

By Richard Hall
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Two election workers in Georgia were removed from their positions after officials discovered social media posts from one of them about storming the US Capitol on January 6 last year.

A spokesman for the Georgia secretary of state, the office that oversees elections , reportedly shared posts with the New York Times that included photographs of a woman named Laura Daube Kronen among protesters who attacked the Capitol building.

“I stood up for what’s right today in Washington, D.C.,” the post stated. “This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor. I was tear gassed FOUR times. I have pepper spray in my throat. I stormed the Capitol Building. And my children have had the best learning experience of their lives.”

An official with Fulton County told the New York Times that a woman and her son were removed from their posts on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Fulton County said they were alerted to the posts by another poll worker, who raised concerns about comments made by a fellow poll worker “during a virtual event on Sunday and on social media.”

That information was sent to Georgia’s secretary of state office, said Nadine Williams, Fulton County’s interim elections director, at a news conference on Tuesday.

The statement added that the decision to remove the poll workers was made “in alignment with our commitment to elections integrity.”

Julie Bennett
2d ago

But Republicans are worried about a fair and secure election? Let's see how many defend her right to be a poll worker.

Reply
4
The Independent

The Independent

