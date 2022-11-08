ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

U.S. House District 4: Aaron Bean defeats LaShonda Holloway in newly drawn seat

By David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago
State Sen. Aaron Bean has gone from the Fernandina Beach City Commission to the state Legislature in a steady-climbing political career whose next stop will be Washington D.C. representing a newly drawn Northeast Florida district in Congress.

Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, defeated Democratic nominees LaShonda "L.J." Holloway of Jacksonville for a seat the Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Legislature drew to lean in favor of Republican candidates.

Bean captured about 60% of the vote, bolstered by huge margins in the Nassau and Clay county portions of the district. Holloway won the most votes in the portion of Duval County that's part of the 4th District but Bean kept it close enough in Duval to win decisively.

The 4th Congressional District contains about half of Duval County located north and west of the St. Johns River plus all of Nassau and St. Johns counties. The Duval County portion tilts toward the Democratic Party but both Nassau and Clay Counties overwhelmingly align with the GOP.

Bean, 55, a relationship development officer at UF Health Jacksonville, has served in the state Senate since 2012 after being in the state House from 2000 to 2008 and a mayor and commissioner for Fernandina Beach from 1996-99.

He ran on a campaign that put the state of the economy, particularly the high inflation rate, front and center. He also said the federal government has failed to do enough to secure the Southern border.

His state Senate district covers all of Nassau County and part of Jacksonville, stretching from rural Nassau County and Fernandina Beach to more densely populated Jacksonville areas south and east of the St. Johns River, including the Beaches.

He will be representing the western half of Duval County and Clay County for the first time as a U.S. House member.

The new Northeast Florida district was created when DeSantis and state lawmakers broke up a congressional district that runs from northwest Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. That east-west district gave Black voters a big influence at the ballot box and elected U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat from Tallahassee, since 2016.

The redistricting remains under legal challenge by groups who say it diminishes the impact of Black voters in North Florida, but the election proceeded on the basis of the redrawn district.

Bean will be sworn in as its representative in January. He would join U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Jacksonville, whose district covers Duval County east and south of the St. Johns River plus most of St. Johns County in giving Northeast Florida two Republican congressional representatives.

Holloway, who was making her third run for Congress since 2016, pulled off an upset in the Democratic Party Primary in August when she defeated former state senator Tony Hill.

She sought to keep the seat in the Democratic column and pledged to vote to codify the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling into federal law. She also said she would work to strengthen federal law for voting rights and protect Social Security.

