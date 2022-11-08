ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida House District 13: Nixon wins against Masline

By Alexandria Mansfield, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

Rep. Angie Nixon, D-14, has won the race for State House District 13.

Nixon garnered more than 70% of the votes as of 9 p.m. against opponent La'Ciara Masline.

All results are unofficial, and the race could shift as votes cast on Election Day are counted.

Election results: See results from all local and statewide races

"My win just goes to show you that all politics are local and harnessing people power works," Nixon said. "When you organize year-round and help all constituents regardless of party, your community will want you to keep serving. That's what I intend to do."

The district, currently represented by Tracie Davis, serves over 150,000 people, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2KFQ_0j3hhcM800

Nixon, 38, is a native of Jacksonville. She described herself first as “a wife, mother of two and stepmom of three.” She is currently a state representative for the 14th House District — which was drawn into District 13 as part of the state's redistricting process — whose policy focuses include education, affordable housing and underrepresented communities.

Nixon said she was hoping to be given the opportunity to serve her community again prior to Election Day.

A graduate of Stanton College Preparatory High School, Nixon earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida and “really just fell in love with public service.”

"Nothing has changed for me," Nixon said. "I will keep fighting for the things that matter, like the freedom to live healthy, prosperous and safe."

Masline, 38, has worked with nonprofit organizations, assisting Section 8 tenants in finding housing, and is an independent insurance broker. She is a graduate of Englewood High School and a licensed insurance broker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsnMV_0j3hhcM800

Masline has lived in Jacksonville for 35 years and said she wanted to run for office because she was “pretty fed up with the typical politician running this particular area and not seeing anything changed or improved.”

Masline said she hopes “to make some improvements in this very underserved community.” The policy issues she plans to focus on include medical freedom, support for disabled veterans and income assistance for seniors.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida House District 13: Nixon wins against Masline

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – Election

Another biannual general election has closed. We can now pause from the contentious rhetoric that plague the campaign season — perhaps for two days before the 2024 campaigns crank up. Congratulations to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. The margin of his victory over former governor and...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Opinion: Don’t Expect Ron DeSantis to Feud with Trump

In the wake of Ron Desantis’ record-breaking election victory vs. Charlie Crist, pundits and political leaders across the country are predicting a 2024 Presidential Campaign for Florida’s popular governor. In the wake of the election and poor performances from Trump-endorsed candidates, former President Trump has taken to Truth social to criticize DeSantis, but many Republican leaders are vocalizing their desire to move on from the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39

Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
APOPKA, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
gotodestinations.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)

Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
Action News Jax

You Decide 2022: County-by-County Results

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s election features a runoff for Jacksonville Sheriff between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters. The winner will serve the remainder of Mike Williams’ term, following his resignation earlier this year. Refresh this page for updates throughout the night. Rich Jones. Rich Jones is News...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy