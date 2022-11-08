Florida House District 13: Nixon wins against Masline

Rep. Angie Nixon, D-14, has won the race for State House District 13.

Nixon garnered more than 70% of the votes as of 9 p.m. against opponent La'Ciara Masline.

All results are unofficial, and the race could shift as votes cast on Election Day are counted.

"My win just goes to show you that all politics are local and harnessing people power works," Nixon said. "When you organize year-round and help all constituents regardless of party, your community will want you to keep serving. That's what I intend to do."

The district, currently represented by Tracie Davis, serves over 150,000 people, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

Nixon, 38, is a native of Jacksonville. She described herself first as “a wife, mother of two and stepmom of three.” She is currently a state representative for the 14th House District — which was drawn into District 13 as part of the state's redistricting process — whose policy focuses include education, affordable housing and underrepresented communities.

Nixon said she was hoping to be given the opportunity to serve her community again prior to Election Day.

A graduate of Stanton College Preparatory High School, Nixon earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida and “really just fell in love with public service.”

"Nothing has changed for me," Nixon said. "I will keep fighting for the things that matter, like the freedom to live healthy, prosperous and safe."

Masline, 38, has worked with nonprofit organizations, assisting Section 8 tenants in finding housing, and is an independent insurance broker. She is a graduate of Englewood High School and a licensed insurance broker.

Masline has lived in Jacksonville for 35 years and said she wanted to run for office because she was “pretty fed up with the typical politician running this particular area and not seeing anything changed or improved.”

Masline said she hopes “to make some improvements in this very underserved community.” The policy issues she plans to focus on include medical freedom, support for disabled veterans and income assistance for seniors.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida House District 13: Nixon wins against Masline