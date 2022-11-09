ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Here's who Clemson football can pass in the CFP rankings after dropping to No. 10

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 5 days ago
The Tigers took a tumble.

Clemson, following a 35-14 loss at unranked Notre Dame last week, dropped Tuesday night from fourth to 10th in College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia was first, replacing Tennessee, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four teams announced Dec. 5 will play in the national semifinals. They were followed, respectively, by Tennessee, Oregon, LSU, Southern Cal and Alabama.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0) will play host Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN) to Louisville (6-3, 3-3), followed by two more home games to end the regular season against Miami and South Carolina. Clemson will play for the ACC championship Dec. 3 in Charlotte. The Tigers will not only have to win all four of those games but likely have to do it convincingly to have a chance even if teams ahead of them stumble.

Here's a look at what the most catchable teams ahead of Clemson have remaining this season:

TCU (9-0) has back-to-back possibly challenging road games coming up at Texas (6-3) and Baylor (6-3) before finishing at home against Iowa State (4-5).

Tennessee (8-1) has a favorable schedule with a home game against Missouri (4-5) and then road games at South Carolina (6-3) and Vanderbilt (3-6).

Oregon (8-1) could stumble at least once with home games against Washington (7-2) and Utah (7-2) before a rivalry game at Oregon State (6-3).

LSU (8-1) plays at Arkansas (5-4), home against UAB (4-5) and then finishes at Texas A&M (3-6).

Southern Cal (8-1) has an easy one this week against Colorado (1-8) but then a rivalry game at UCLA (8-1) and then a home game against Notre Dame (6-3).

Alabama (7-2) was considered all but eliminated with two losses but moved ahead of Clemson. The Crimson Tide finish their regular season against Ole Miss (8-1), Austin Peay and Auburn (3-6).

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

