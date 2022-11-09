ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Operator of 78 nursing homes in Indiana at center of Supreme Court case

By Mai Martinez
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A case that went before the Supreme Court Tuesday could impact millions of families across the country with loved ones in a nursing home.

The case presents the question: Should people be able to sue states if they believe their rights were violated at state-run facilities that receive federal funding.

It stems from a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was a patient at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation — a state-run facility operated by Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) of Marion County, which operates 78 nursing facilities across Indiana.

The family of Gorgi Talevski, who died in 2021, sued HHC. They claimed staff used medication to restrain him and improperly moved him to another facility.

A district court dismissed the case, but that dismissal was reversed upon appeal, which prompted HHC to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Some advocates for civil rights and inclusion said they want the case withdrawn. They warned it could strip the ability to individually enforce civil rights and access to federal safety net programs.

