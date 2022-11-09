ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Lands Top Spot in Second CFB Playoff Rankings

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season have been released, with the Bulldogs sitting at No. 1.

Georgia leaped to the No. 1 spot in the second College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday.

After a stunning slew of losses in Week 10, three of the top six teams from last week—Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama—fell in the rankings while their competitors rose. It also marks the first time in the history of CFP rankings that neither the Crimson Tide nor the Tigers ranked in the top six teams.

Georgia, which entered its SEC East clash with former No. 1 Tennessee ranked No. 3 in the first CFP rankings, defeated the Volunteers 27–13 in a raucous environment Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

After the reigning national champions, the rest of the top six was rounded out by Ohio State (9–0), Michigan (9–0), TCU (9–0), Tennessee (8–1) and Oregon (8–1).

After the rankings were released, CFP chair Boo Corrigan said the committee favored TCU over Tennessee at No. 4 because of the Horned Frogs’ ability to win.

“We value wins. They continue to find a way to win and not give up those points in the second half.”

Forde: Forde-Yard Dash: Who’s in Pole Position to Be a Coach of the Year?

Landing a spot in the top five teams after being No. 7 in the first set of rankings, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said he appreciated the respect from the committee but that it is still early in the process in determining the top four teams.

“I have faith in committee . . . we have not always won pretty,” Dykes said. “We have had to make some second-half comebacks. We’ve played a good schedule. . . . There is no layups in this league . . . We have a tough schedule ahead of us. I appreciate the fact that they [the committee] value wins.”

On Saturday, TCU pulled away in the second half of its game against unranked Texas Tech to remain undefeated. But the Horned Frogs will be tested this weekend in a matchup against No. 18 Texas in an Austin showdown.

The Volunteers, which held the top spot in the first CFP rankings , dropped to No. 5 following their loss. Tennessee will look to rebound in a home game against Missouri on Saturday.

The Wolverines dismantled Rutgers, 52–17, and will prepare to face Nebraska this weekend. Ohio State seemingly slid by Northwestern, 21-7, as the weather played a part in the Buckeyes’ struggles. Ohio State is set to face Indiana in the Horseshoe on Saturday.

Alabama suffered a 32–31 overtime loss to LSU at Tiger Stadium, putting the Crimson Tide at No. 9 with a ranked matchup against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the full second College Football Playoff rankings.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. Southern California
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

