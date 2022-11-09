Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.

California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.

At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are now running in a newly shifted district.

Several of these races are in the Sacramento area and the greater Northern California area.

District 1 in Northern California encompasses areas near Yuba City and now leaves out Nevada City.

District 3 changed entirely and shifted from the west side of the Sacramento area to the east side of the Sierra Nevada, along the border with the state of Nevada. The district will have a new representative, no matter who wins.

District 5 also changed entirely, shifting from the Santa Rosa area to cover areas near, but not including, the cities of Modesto, Merced and Fresno.

While still in the Greater Sacramento Region, District 6 shifted from including the city of Sacramento to the cities north and west of Sacramento.

District 7 still encompasses Elk Grove, but it now includes the city of Sacramento and reaches down through Walnut Grove and Isleton.

District 8 shifted entirely from the border with Nevada to the areas near Vallejo, Fairfield and Richmond.

District 9 stayed relatively the same, but instead of including Brentwood, it now includes Manteca and Tracy.

