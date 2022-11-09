ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Major Shakeup In Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings

By Jason Hall
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaOwV_0j3hhG8G00
Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings , which were announced during ESPN 's live broadcast Tuesday (November 8).

The Bulldogs -- who ranked No. 3 overall last week -- are coming off a 27-13 win against then-No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium last Saturday (November 5).

The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.

Clemson had the biggest fall of any team ranked in the top-4 last week, falling from No. 4 to No. 10 following its upset loss to Notre Dame.

Tennessee fell from No. 1 to No. 5 following its loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs also topped the Week 11 Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday (November 6).

The full Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 9-0 (+2)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 9-0 (-)
  3. Michigan (Big Ten)- 9-0 (+2)
  4. TCU (Big 12)- 9-0 (+3)
  5. Tennessee (SEC)- 8-1 (-4)
  6. Oregon (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+2)
  7. LSU (SEC)- 7-2 (+2)
  8. USC- (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+1)
  9. Alabama- (SEC)- 7-2 (-3)
  10. Clemson (ACC)- 8-1 (-6)
  11. Ole Miss- 8-1 (SEC) (-)
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 8-1 (-)
  13. Utah (Pac-12)- 7-2 (+1)
  14. Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-2 (+1)
  15. North Carolina (ACC)- 8-1 (+2)
  16. NC State (ACC)- 7-2 (+6)
  17. Tulane (AAC)- 8-1 (+2)
  18. Texas (Big 12)- 6-3 (+6)
  19. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-3 (-6)
  20. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 6-3 (N/A)
  21. Illinois (Big Ten)- 7-2 (-5)
  22. UCF (AAC)- 7-2 (+3)
  23. Florida State (ACC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  24. Kentucky (SEC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  25. Washington (Pac-12)- 7-2 (N/A)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Bruce Feldman: It'd be hard for Lane Kiffin to say no to Auburn

Bruce Feldman believes the possibility of Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to become the next Auburn football coach is more likely than many believe. With the Tigers firing coach Bryan Harsin in just his second season, Kiffin’s name has been one of the more popular ones to come up as a potential candidate.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise

Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

John Cohen details why he decided to leave Mississippi State for Auburn

The Auburn Tigers are officially under new management. In a press conference today, the school introduced John Cohen as the new athletic director of the Tigers. He arrives after spending the last 14 years at SEC West rival Mississippi State including the last six as the Bulldog’s AD. After all his time and success in Starkville, the biggest question everyone had was why Auburn and why now?
AUBURN, AL
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy