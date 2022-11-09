Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Why Kari Lake Is Trending On Twitter Despite Her Bleak Election Results
Arizona election results are still coming in, but Democrat Katie Hobbs is ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. But like former President Donald Trump did in 2020, Lake is stirring up doubts about the election. CNN reported that the GOP candidate is already "suggesting without any evidence...
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections. The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career. Mr DeSantis...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Republicans are already spreading lies about the midterm election results
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. At the time of this writing, most midterm races that could tip the balance of power are...
Leaked audio: Trump’s "coup memo" author is training MAGA diehards to meddle in midterm elections
Former Trump legal adviser John Eastman encouraged Republican poll workers and allies to file complaints that could be compiled to challenge the upcoming midterm and presidential elections, according to a report from Politico. "Document what you've seen, raise the challenge. And [note] which of the judges on that election board...
Washington Examiner
Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears
Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
WFMJ.com
Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short
Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Vox
We won’t know all the midterm results on election night. That’s normal.
While it’s felt like we’ve been eagerly anticipating the outcome of the midterms for weeks, a good thing to keep in mind on election night is that there’s a lot that we may not know immediately because of how much time it takes to process ballots. That...
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country. BALANCE OF...
‘Don’t expect election results on election night’
Officials warn that results may not be clear on Tuesday night, and are worried about the potential for violence once polls close.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, said the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government,” Pittman wrote. He added: “The Court is not blind to the current political division in our country. But it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved.”
When will midterm election results be final? Depends on where you live, officials say
“We should move away from talking about Election Day and think instead about election week.”
US News and World Report
Democrats' Risky Midterm Strategy to Elevate Election Deniers Appears to Pay Off
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A risky Democratic strategy to spend millions of dollars on elevating some far-right Republican candidates appeared to pay off on Wednesday, as Democratic nominees defeated them in several races across the country. Critics within the Democratic Party had warned that ad campaigns backing candidates who echo former...
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test
Twitter is a relatively small social network but it plays an outsized role in politics due to its superiority as a breaking news source and the fact that most elected leaders (and many other government officials) spend time there. With Musk in charge and half the company gone, including some people who weren’t supposed to be eliminated — oops —Twitter’s policies and likely even its products are about to be put to the test.
Election Officials Feel "Huge Relief" After Smooth Vote And Concessions
For an election that was prefaced by dire warnings about intimidation of election officials and voter fraud misinformation, the 2022 midterms have come off with no significant incidents or disruptions, election officials and experts say. Most issues at the polls—a county in Pennsylvania that ran out of paper, a few locations that extended voting hours after opening late, minor glitches with voting equipment—were quickly resolved and publicly explained by election officials who had spent months preparing for transparent messaging. Calls for protests and threats of armed vigilantes at polling stations remained confined to right-wing message boards and extremist chat apps.
Comments / 0