Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
GOP aiming for longtime Democratic NW Indiana US House seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans hope to win the northwestern Indiana congressional seat that has been a Democratic stronghold since the 1930s in the GOP-dominated state. National Republicans targeted first-term Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward regaining a majority in the closely divided U.S. House. They threw their support behind Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Black U.S. Air Force veteran.
It looks like the Republican wave is coming in
When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority. Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing,...
Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan has defeated his GOP challenger, Jennifer-Ruth Green, in the race to represent Indiana's 1st congressional district in the House, The Associated Press projects. The race between the two candidates pitted Green, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, against Mrvan, a Democrat who formerly served...
A potential bright spot for Dems in Indiana
Nationally, election deniers appeared poised to take over several secretary of state positions. Indiana might buck the trend.
Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term....
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Republican Katie Britt wins US Senate race in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt has become the first woman elected to the U.S Senate from Alabama as she captured the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt faced Democratic nominee Will Boyd, a pastor, and Libertarian John Sophocleus, an economics instructor, in Tuesday’s race for the rare open Senate seat in Alabama. Shelby, 88. is retiring after serving six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama, a business lobby.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes to keep a seat in Republican hands. Johnson won a third term in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday, preventing Barnes from becoming the state’s first Black senator. Johnson, a Republican businessman, has drifted toward the right in recent years, including sometimes provocative and scientifically dubious statements during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson successfully hammered Barnes on crime and inflation to overcome his own negatives. Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, had tried to make abortion a major issue in the campaign.
Here are the key election results from Indiana
View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992. Booker was the first Black Kentuckian to run as the state’s Democratic nominee for the Senate, but his trailblazing campaign came up short against Paul. It was Booker’s second bid for the Senate. In 2020, he barely lost the Democratic Senate primary to an establishment-backed rival routed that year by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the general election. Paul has gained a national voice in promoting limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. One of the Senate’s most contrarian voices, he also denounced what he views as government overreach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operator of 78 nursing homes in Indiana at center of Supreme Court case
A case that went before the Supreme Court Tuesday could impact millions of families across the country with loved ones in a nursing home. The case questions whether people should be able to sue states for violations at state-run facilities.
Johnson keeps U.S. Senate seat for the GOP
Brown County deputies responding to more close calls in work zones. The sheriff's office says it's running out of options to slow down speeders. School districts promoted their plans so voters were well-informed going to the polls. Six more years for Senator Ron Johnson. Updated: 42 minutes ago. The race...
Braun: Likely 2024 announcement by Dec. 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun told News 8 Wednesday he will announce his decision on a possible gubernatorial run very soon. The first-term senator’s comments came during an interview on the results of Tuesday’s midterms. Although Republicans still look set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, their margin likely will be much narrower than many pollsters predicted. Republicans still need to pick up two Senate seats to gain control of the upper chamber. As of Wednesday afternoon, races in Arizona and Nevada remained too close to call with thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, while Georgia’s matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a December runoff. Braun said Republicans will have to study why some candidates did well and some did poorly and apply those lessons to future elections.
Georgia Senate race will go to a runoff, CNN projects
(CNN) — The hotly contested Senate contest in Georgia will advance to a runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker on December 6, CNN projects. Neither candidate surpassed the 50% threshold to win the race outright on Tuesday. Depending on the outcome of Senate races...
