FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Honoring heroes: Veterans Day events on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Veterans will be honored around the Central Coast on Friday for Veterans Day. Several events are planned throughout the day for the holiday. Avenue of Flags. Santa Cruz Memorial, 6:45 a.m. Veterans Day Celebration. Veterans' Memorial Building, 11 a.m. Salinas. 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade (dedicated...
Monterey Bay Half Marathon returns after 2 year hiatus
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Half Marathon returns the weekend of Nov. 11 with events on both Saturday and Sunday. The event returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Starting time for the marathon will be 6:50 a.m. at Del Monte Avenue in downtown Monterey, As...
Monterey leaders call for CalVet home to serve Central Coast vets
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County local and federal officials and veterans are calling for a CalVet home in Monterey. At a press conference, leaders pledged their support for a long-term care facility that serves disabled veterans and veterans over the age of 55 in Monterey County. Former Secretary of...
Leader of Vietnam POW organization speaks on the Central Coast ahead of Veterans Day
SALINAS, Calif. — One of the most recognizable flags in the country hangs from the nation’s capital and public buildings in cities across the country – it's the flag of Vietnam POWs and MIA. On Wednesday, Ann Mills-Griffiths, the CEO of the National League of POW/MIA Families...
Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
Local RSV uptick mirrors Bay Area spike
SALINAS, Calif. — Cases of RSV continued to rise on the Central Coast this week. The recent uptick mirrored national trends and the Bay Area spike. Local hospitals confirmed that in the last 2-3 weeks saw more cases of the respiratory illness. CHOMP reported that around 10% of RSV...
Scheduled road closures ahead in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in Monterey County has released a scheduled road closure for guardrail repair and tree trimming beginning Nov. 14 and ending Saturday, Nov. 19. Roadwork will begin to have lane closures on Highway 1 in the Monterey and Carmel Highlands areas, as Caltrans has released...
Flash flood watch extended in Monterey County until Wednesday
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties, with a focus on areas surrounding burn scars. The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, cover southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and cities of Seaside, Monterey, Hollister, Salinas and Marina.
Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
Car crash knocks over Monterey sign
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey welcome sign on Fremont Boulevard was knocked over in a single-car collision Wednesday morning. The Seaside Police Department says a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the sign. The car was stuck with its front half suspended on top of...
Close race for Capitola's next councilmembers
CAPITOLA, Calif. — As of early Wednesday morning, preliminary results in the race for Capitola city council show a near three-way tie for third place. Aside from the mayor and vice mayor, there are three city council positions, all of which are up for grabs and five candidates are vying for a seat.
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Central Coast overnight
SALINAS, Calif. — Most of the Central Coast falls under a hard freeze warning or a frost advisory, brought by cold overnight temperatures, starting at midnight. The frost advisory was issued for large swaths of the bay area, and the majority of Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties. Coastal regions were not listed. The advisory was issued as temperatures of 35 degrees or colder are predicted, according to the NWS.
CHP officer struck by car on Highway 17, officer expected to survive
LOS GATOS, Calif. — Update - 9 p.m.: Highway 17 has full reopened, according to the CHP. A California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a car on Tuesday, closing northbound Highway 17. According to CHP San Jose, the officer was clearing a crash on the highway north of...
UFC champ Cain Velasquez to stand trial in San Jose shooting case
SAN JOSE, Calif. — UFC champ Cain Velasquez will stand trial for charges stemming from the alleged shooting of a man accused of molesting his child. Video Player: Cain Velasquez Fired at, Rammed Truck Carrying Man Charged With Molesting Family Member: DA. He's facing attempted murder, assault and weapons...
Monterey County DA will not seek death penalty against man charged with murdering Salinas Police officer
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced that her office will not seek the death penalty against Gustavo Morales. Video Player: Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. End of Watch call. Morales was charged with the first-degree murder of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado...
Sand City man arrested for gun possession while out on bail
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Monterey Police Department arrested a Sand City man for gun and drug paraphernalia possession. 53-year-old Frank Gonzales was arrested on Oct. 21 after police served a search warrant related to gun and drug possession. Police say Gonzales committed several penal code violations, including having a...
