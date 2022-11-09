ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Landing, CA

KSBW.com

Honoring heroes: Veterans Day events on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Veterans will be honored around the Central Coast on Friday for Veterans Day. Several events are planned throughout the day for the holiday. Avenue of Flags. Santa Cruz Memorial, 6:45 a.m. Veterans Day Celebration. Veterans' Memorial Building, 11 a.m. Salinas. 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade (dedicated...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Bay Half Marathon returns after 2 year hiatus

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Half Marathon returns the weekend of Nov. 11 with events on both Saturday and Sunday. The event returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Starting time for the marathon will be 6:50 a.m. at Del Monte Avenue in downtown Monterey, As...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey leaders call for CalVet home to serve Central Coast vets

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County local and federal officials and veterans are calling for a CalVet home in Monterey. At a press conference, leaders pledged their support for a long-term care facility that serves disabled veterans and veterans over the age of 55 in Monterey County. Former Secretary of...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Local RSV uptick mirrors Bay Area spike

SALINAS, Calif. — Cases of RSV continued to rise on the Central Coast this week. The recent uptick mirrored national trends and the Bay Area spike. Local hospitals confirmed that in the last 2-3 weeks saw more cases of the respiratory illness. CHOMP reported that around 10% of RSV...
KSBW.com

Scheduled road closures ahead in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in Monterey County has released a scheduled road closure for guardrail repair and tree trimming beginning Nov. 14 and ending Saturday, Nov. 19. Roadwork will begin to have lane closures on Highway 1 in the Monterey and Carmel Highlands areas, as Caltrans has released...
KSBW.com

Flash flood watch extended in Monterey County until Wednesday

SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties, with a focus on areas surrounding burn scars. The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, cover southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and cities of Seaside, Monterey, Hollister, Salinas and Marina.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties

SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Car crash knocks over Monterey sign

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey welcome sign on Fremont Boulevard was knocked over in a single-car collision Wednesday morning. The Seaside Police Department says a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the sign. The car was stuck with its front half suspended on top of...
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Close race for Capitola's next councilmembers

CAPITOLA, Calif. — As of early Wednesday morning, preliminary results in the race for Capitola city council show a near three-way tie for third place. Aside from the mayor and vice mayor, there are three city council positions, all of which are up for grabs and five candidates are vying for a seat.
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Central Coast overnight

SALINAS, Calif. — Most of the Central Coast falls under a hard freeze warning or a frost advisory, brought by cold overnight temperatures, starting at midnight. The frost advisory was issued for large swaths of the bay area, and the majority of Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties. Coastal regions were not listed. The advisory was issued as temperatures of 35 degrees or colder are predicted, according to the NWS.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

UFC champ Cain Velasquez to stand trial in San Jose shooting case

SAN JOSE, Calif. — UFC champ Cain Velasquez will stand trial for charges stemming from the alleged shooting of a man accused of molesting his child. Video Player: Cain Velasquez Fired at, Rammed Truck Carrying Man Charged With Molesting Family Member: DA. He's facing attempted murder, assault and weapons...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Sand City man arrested for gun possession while out on bail

SEASIDE, Calif. — The Monterey Police Department arrested a Sand City man for gun and drug paraphernalia possession. 53-year-old Frank Gonzales was arrested on Oct. 21 after police served a search warrant related to gun and drug possession. Police say Gonzales committed several penal code violations, including having a...
SAND CITY, CA

