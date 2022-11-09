Big rig crash shuts down southbound I-5 lanes through the Grapevine

As heavy rain continues drenching Southern California, all southbound lanes along the 5 freeway north of Castaic have been shut down after a big rig collision on Tuesday.

The big rig appears to have been hauling a long barrier when it crashed, damaging an “extensive amount of guardrail,” according to Caltrans.

The collision shoved the guardrail across the highway, blocking all southbound lanes on the 5 freeway through the Grapevine, prompting a SigAlert. The crash was reported a little before 3 p.m.

All southbound I-5 traffic has been diverted to eastbound State Route 138. The westbound State Route 138 connector to southbound I-5 is also closed.

Lanes along I-15 shut down after a big rig crash on Nov. 8, 2022. (Caltrans)

Large semi-trucks that were stuck on the 5 freeway are being turned around and directed toward the eastbound State Route 138 detour by California Highway Patrol.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision and no reopening time has been announced so far.

