ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Big rig crash shuts down southbound I-5 lanes through the Grapevine

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

As heavy rain continues drenching Southern California, all southbound lanes along the 5 freeway north of Castaic have been shut down after a big rig collision on Tuesday.

The big rig appears to have been hauling a long barrier when it crashed, damaging an “extensive amount of guardrail,” according to Caltrans.

The collision shoved the guardrail across the highway, blocking all southbound lanes on the 5 freeway through the Grapevine, prompting a SigAlert. The crash was reported a little before 3 p.m.

All southbound I-5 traffic has been diverted to eastbound State Route 138. The westbound State Route 138 connector to southbound I-5 is also closed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FamIH_0j3hflel00
    Lanes along I-15 shut down after a big rig crash on Nov. 8, 2022. (Caltrans)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enu6E_0j3hflel00
    Lanes along I-15 shut down after a big rig crash on Nov. 8, 2022. (Caltrans)

Large semi-trucks that were stuck on the 5 freeway are being turned around and directed toward the eastbound State Route 138 detour by California Highway Patrol.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision and no reopening time has been announced so far.

Check back for updates to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily

A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Raging fire destroys Beverly Hills carports and cars

Fire crews battled a massive structure fire that erupted in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The Beverly Hills Fire Department received reports of the towering flames at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Shirley Place around 6:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, around eight to nine carports were fully engulfed, each containing many vehicles, officials said. […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

BREAKING NEWS: All 210 Westbound Lanes Closed After Crash in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS - All westbound lanes of the 210 freeway east of San Dimas Avenue are closed for an unknown duration after a reported collision involving law enforcement. Information is lacking at the time this post was launched, but there was an initial report that a police motorcycle officer was involved in the collision, according to Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.
SAN DIMAS, CA
KTLA

Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita

A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

A Week's Worth Of Wind During The Next Several Days

Get ready for a week's worth of wind. Strong winds out of the north will finish the weekend in Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. Then, by mid week, moderate to strong northeast or Santa Ana winds will rake much of Ventura County. Those northeast winds could range between...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA River cleanup underway after heavy rain causes trash buildup

Days after a huge winter storm hit the Southland, bringing heavy rain with it, cleanup crews are busy at work clearing the Los Angeles River of a considerable pileup of trash. A record-setting amount of rain caused chaos for many Angelenos, who were subject to road closures, evacuation orders and flash flood warnings. As the rain fell, a massive amount of runoff flooded into the LA River, causing trash to gather along the shoreline. Contracted workers through Los Angeles County expect to be cleaning through at least the end of next week as they remove literal tons of trash from the river. Thus...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Video: Vehicle Crashes Through 7-Eleven in Newhall

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Nov. 9. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Versa sedan traveled through the front of the store and collided with shelves containing alcohol and other goods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Elderly man killed after being struck and killed by van in Alhambra

A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra.The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department.Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts failed, Soriano said.The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Soriano said. Drugs and/or alcohol were not considered factors in the accident.
ALHAMBRA, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Kills Motorcyclist, Shuts Down 101 Freeway

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 101 Freeway in the city of Oxnard on Sunday night, Nov. 6, around 10:13 p.m. Oxnard City Fire crews responded to reports of a traffic collision on US-101 at Rice Avenue where arriving units discovered a coupe had rear-ended a motorcycle which ejected the rider in the process.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Dog rescued from the bottom of a canyon in Malibu

One furry friend made it home safely thanks to the swift actions of search and rescue crews in Malibu. Crews received reports of a large dog who had been missing for a week on Friday night, according to Malibu Search and Rescue. The dog’s family was concerned the lost canine wouldn’t survive for another night. […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy