Post-Election Analysis
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss key outcomes of the 2022 midterm election, why the GOP dominated Texas statewide, and how money wasn’t a factor in the Harris County Judge race, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Biggest surprises of the night. National races.
Texas GOP increases majority on State Board of Education with aid of ‘anti-CRT’ PAC, pro-charter donors
Critical race theory primarily examines how racism shaped the nation’s legal systems. It’s taught at the university level. While many Texans were focused on top-of-the-ballot races ahead of Election Day, every voter in the state also had a say in who controls statewide education policy. The GOP made gains — with the help of record-shattering campaign contributions and by targeting so-called "critical race theory."
