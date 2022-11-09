Read full article on original website
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections. Appearing in Sunday news...
The GOP Predicted Fearmongering On Crime Would Lead To A 'Red Wave.' It Didn’t Work.
Throughout the country, reformist candidates who were attacked as weak on crime won their elections Tuesday.
Mark Levin: Here's why the 'red wave' was never really going to happen
Fox News weekend host Mark Levin breaks down the midterm results and the Republicans' lackluster performance in his opening monologue on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) — one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.
Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We can...
US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it...
Veterans ‘best of America,’ VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. “Every day, through your life’s work and...
