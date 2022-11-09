Read full article on original website
Related
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County lifts evacuation order and schools are back open. Here's what else to know after Tropical Storm Nicole
Part of Anglin's Fishing Pier is shown after it collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, leads to 2 deaths, collapsed homes and widespread power outages
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coast early Thursday, leading to at least two deaths, widespread power outages, the collapse of several homes and the unearthing what may be a Native American burial ground. The hurricane made landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. ET on...
CBS News
Tracking Nicole: Latest updates, video reports, closings & cancellations
Hurricane Nicole to make landfall north of Palm Beach County Thursday morning. With the 10 p.m. advisory, the center of Hurricane Nicole was about 75 miles ENE of West Palm Beach, it was moving west-northwest near 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph with higher gusts. The storm...
Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. ...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole Destroys Part Of 'Iconic' Broward County Pier
'Irma destroyed all the rest out there in the front and now this,' a beachgoer said.
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
wlrn.org
South Florida races to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole as it threatens to become a hurricane
South Florida raced to prepare for a second hurricane in just six weeks on Thursday — this time the bull’s eye is in the Atlantic coast. Streets from Hollywood to West Palm Beach were already flooding Wednesday morning as a king tide coincided with Tropical Storm Nicole’s westward march from the Bahamas. National Hurricane Center forecasters predict that Nicole will become a Category 1 by late Wednesday. Winds are to be at least 74 mph.
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
The east coast of Florida is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches the state late Wednesday. Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane earlier as it moved over the northwestern Bahamas.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The hurricane warning extends from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for many parts of the east coast, including coastal Palm Beach ...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida
Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek. Beachgoers found the remains,...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Mayors Give Update on Preparation Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Mayor Michael Udine gave updates as to preparation efforts across both counties. Although forecast tracks show Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday, both Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of concern.
Comments / 0