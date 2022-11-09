ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Palm Beach County lifts evacuation order and schools are back open. Here's what else to know after Tropical Storm Nicole

Part of Anglin's Fishing Pier is shown after it collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida races to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole as it threatens to become a hurricane

South Florida raced to prepare for a second hurricane in just six weeks on Thursday — this time the bull’s eye is in the Atlantic coast. Streets from Hollywood to West Palm Beach were already flooding Wednesday morning as a king tide coincided with Tropical Storm Nicole’s westward march from the Bahamas. National Hurricane Center forecasters predict that Nicole will become a Category 1 by late Wednesday. Winds are to be at least 74 mph.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of Palm Beach County is under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The hurricane warning extends from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for many parts of the east coast, including coastal Palm Beach ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy