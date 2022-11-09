South Florida raced to prepare for a second hurricane in just six weeks on Thursday — this time the bull’s eye is in the Atlantic coast. Streets from Hollywood to West Palm Beach were already flooding Wednesday morning as a king tide coincided with Tropical Storm Nicole’s westward march from the Bahamas. National Hurricane Center forecasters predict that Nicole will become a Category 1 by late Wednesday. Winds are to be at least 74 mph.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO