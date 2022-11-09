ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — As the first polls in the U.S. start to close Tuesday night, Americans will be getting early glimpses of what Congress may look like going into the next two years.

With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here’s a breakdown of numbers so far. Keep in mind, polls are still open in many places across the U.S. The Associated Press has started to call some races, however.

U.S. Senate race

Going into Election Night, Democrats were at a disadvantage: while Republicans only needed to flip one seat to take control, Democrats needed to hold on to 50 seats to keep control. Thirty-six Democrat seats and 29 Republican seats were not up for election this year.

One of the earliest called races was out of South Carolina, where Sen. Tim Scott (R), won re-election, beating his Democratic challenger State Rep. Krystle Matthews. Other early calls include victories for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Peter Welch (D-VT).

Former presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) won re-election.

In Vermont, Democrat Peter Welch has won the election to U.S. Senate. He defeated a little-known Republican challenger, Gerald Malloy, for the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber.

Other early Senate race calls include Katie Britt (R-AL); Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT); Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

U.S. House race

Going into Election Night, Democrats controlled the House with 220 seats to the 212 occupied by Republicans. Three seats were completely empty going into Nov. 8. In total, 435 seats will be decided by voters.

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat.

This story will updated as more totals come in through the night.

