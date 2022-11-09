ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Cline wins third term in House of Representatives

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDBJ) - Supporters of 6th District Congressman Ben Cline (R) were hoping for a decisive victory, and they got one Tuesday night. Cline defeated his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis to win a third term in Congress. Cline arrived at his election night watch party shortly after the polls...
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Virginia Rep. Spanberger, an Ex-CIA Agent, Defeats Anti-LGBTQ+ GOPer

Creating a false narrative around parents' rights and painting transgender students as dangerous is not a winning strategy in northern Virginia. That's the lesson Republican Yesli Vega learned when she lost the election against Rep. Abigail Spanberger Tuesday evening. Spanberger, a former CIA operative with a history in law enforcement...
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia’s …. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Former employees speak out at AG...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch too early to call

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland was too early to call in the state’s most competitive congressional battle early Wednesday. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the owner of the Total Wine & More liquor chain has put more than $12 million of his own money into his campaign. Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. However, Parrott, who is a conservative state legislator from Washington County, benefited from a redrawn 6th Congressional District that has made the district much more competitive. That’s after the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, had to redraw the state’s congressional map after a judge struck down the one that was initially drawn due to partisan gerrymandering.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
WHSV

AP: Rep. Ben Cline wins reelection to Va.’s Sixth Congressional District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis faced off to see who will represent Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District in Washington. Just after 8 p.m. on election night, the Associated Press reported that Rep Cline won reelection and will serve a third term. It’s not...
VIRGINIA STATE

