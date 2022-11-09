ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024

A ballot for Alaska's 2022 general election. Alaska in 2020 adopted a voting system similar to the one now proposed in Nevada. (Photo: James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. People are also reading…. Unofficial election results have...
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers...
Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
Nevada Independent: Lombardo will win governor's race

The Nevada Independent is projecting the race for governor will be won by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated Gov. Steve Sisolak, unseating the first Democrat to win the office since 1994. Lombardo, who previously won two terms as the top...
